Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 27, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Joe Day 

Did you notice?

  • Alabama basketball target and 2020 five-star guard Joshua Primo will make his college decision today at 11 a.m, CT. The Canadian is down to the Crimson Tide and Creighton. 
  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton speaks on his emotions during the sports hiatus:
  • Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer who is helping lead Tua Tagovailoa's pre-draft workouts has been blown away from what he has seen for the former Alabama standout. "He is fully back," Dilfer said. "He is even better than he was before."
  • Speaking of the draft, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to teams stating that the event would still take place on April 23-25. He also mentioned that public criticism from members of the league that it is still moving forward as is, would be grounds for disciplinary action. 
  • Former Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake officially signed his transition tag tender with the Cardinals yesterday per ESPN's Adam Schefter. 
  • More praise for Tua from Bill Polian. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

163 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

March 27, 1990: Former Clemson head coach Danny Ford, a 1969 Alabama captain, returned to Tuscaloosa to view an Alabama practice session. During his visit to Tuscaloosa, Ford was reunited with a pair of his ex-coaches, Bill Oliver and Woody McCorvey, the secondary and receivers' coaches for Gene Stallings.

March 27, 2019: The University of Alabama hired Buffalo's Nate Oats as its new head basketball coach, athletic director Greg Byrne announced, The move comes just three days after Alabama parted ways with Avery Johnson, who spent four years with the team.

Crimson Tide quote of the day: 

"It doesn't take a scientific rocket to figure that out." – famous paraphrased quote attributed to Danny Ford

We'll leave you with this ... 

