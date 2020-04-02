Alabama Softball Will Host SEC Tournament in 2021

Some good news came out of the Southeastern Conference office on Thursday.

It was announced that the hosts for SEC championship events in 2020 that were cancelled due to COVID-19, will be the same hosts in the 2021 athletic year which means the University of Alabama will host the league's softball tournament on May 12-15.

The Crimson Tide will also host the women's tennis championship next year as well.

Arkansas will host the men's tennis championship, while Georgia hosts the equestrian championship and Texas A & M hosts the outdoor track and field championships, respectively.

Schools slated to host SEC championship events in 2021 will have their time to host pushed back to 2022.

This story will be updated.