Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Softball Will Host SEC Tournament in 2021

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

Some good news came out of the Southeastern Conference office on Thursday. 

It was announced that the hosts for SEC championship events in 2020 that were cancelled due to COVID-19, will be the same hosts in the 2021 athletic year which means the University of Alabama will host the league's softball tournament on May 12-15. 

The Crimson Tide will also host the women's tennis championship next year as well. 

Arkansas will host the men's tennis championship, while Georgia hosts the equestrian championship and Texas A&M hosts the outdoor track and field championships, respectively. 

Schools slated to host SEC championship events in 2021 will have their time to host pushed back to 2022. 

This story will be updated. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban and Crimson Tide Players Adjusting to Changes in Everyday Life

Day-to-day life has changed immensely for the Alabama football program due to COVID-19

Tyler Martin

Everything Nick Saban Said During his Teleconference with Reporters

Alabama coach Nick Saban touches on what the Crimson Tide has been doing without spring football

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban Remains Focused on Team, Desires Early Teaching Period For Fall Camp

The Alabama head coach spoke with the media via a virtual press conference on Thursday morning

Joey Blackwell

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: April 2, 2020

A taste of what's going on beyond Alabama regrading the coronavirus pandemic, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Video: Which Team will Have More First-Round Draft Selections, Alabama or LSU?

Christopher Walsh chimes in and helps with the Sports Illustrated debate about which SEC power, Alabama or LSU, will have the most first-round selections in the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

Throwback Thursday: Alabama Baseball in 1986

The 1986 Crimson Tide baseball team was one of the best in program history

J. Bank

Could Alabama Land 2021 Four-Star ATH Sage Ryan Right Out of LSU's Backyard?

The four-star prospect spoke with BamaCentral about his recruitment after announcing his ten finalists last week

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Until May 31st

The suspension of in-person recruiting will continue for Division 1 and Division 2 programs will continue until at least May 31

Tyler Martin

by

Bostonfan1967

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 2, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Corner: The Questions Raised Regarding Baseball and the NCAA

With the NCAA raising both the roster size and available scholarships, what will happen to the future of college baseball?

Joey Blackwell