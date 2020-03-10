KB Sides Named SEC Softball Co-Player of the Week

A dominant weekend at the plate helped earn junior KB Sides recognition from the league office on Tuesday, announced as the SEC Co-Player of the Week.

Sides led the team with seven hits and a .778 batting average in the weekend series against then-No. 20 Arkansas. She had three multi-hit performances, including a career-best three hits in the series opener, and scored a season-best three runs in game two against the Razorbacks. She is now tied for the team lead with eight multi-hit games this season.

The weekly honor is the first of Sides’ career and the second for Alabama this season, with freshman Lexi Kilfoyl previously winning Freshman of the Week accolades after week two of the season. The Crimson Tide has claimed 48 Player of the Week awards in program history, with junior Kaylee Tow last doing so on Feb. 11 of last season.

This story will be updated.