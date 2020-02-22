Alabama Softball Finishes Day with a Shutout Against Penn State

The Alabama softball team grabbed its second win of the evening against Penn State, 5-0. This marks the second win for the team during the Easton Bama Bash.

Montana Fouts was back in action with a total of 111 pitches and zero runs, only allowing two hits. Fouts (1-2) threw the entire seven innings. Penn State pitcher, Bailey Parshall (2-2), threw a total of 35 pitches over two innings, which included two runs and four hits.

This story will be updated.....