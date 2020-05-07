Alabama DB Nigel Knott Transferring to East Carolina

Bama Central
Nigel Knott graduated from the University of Alabama this past weekend, and on Thursday, his name is officially out of the transfer portal. 

The former Crimson Tide defensive back will be transferring to East Carolina per Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. As a graduate transfer with the Pirates, Knott is eligible immediately will have two years remaining. 

Knott's career at Alabama was an unusual one. He was redshirted for the 2016 season, then saw action in only two games in 2017, before playing in 10 games during the 2018 campaign. 

In 2019, the Madison, Miss. native was declared medically ineligible and never saw the field. He finished his Alabama career with only one tackle. 

"Nigel Knott has been redshirted medically for some of the issues that he had," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said last September. "He was a very good teammate for a lot of our players, he worked hard, really did a good job in this program, but the medical staff felt that it was not in his best interest to be able to continue to play football."

The source of the injury was unknown, but on Dec. 30, Knott tweeted that he had been medically cleared to play the game of football again. 

As a member of the 2016 recruiting class, Knott was a four-star prospect, the No. 8 ranked cornerback, and the 66th overall player in the country per the 247Sports Composite. ESPN and Rivals rated him as the second best player in the state of Mississippi. 

