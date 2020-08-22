Alabama DB Patrick Surtain II Taking Ownership of Crimson Tide Secondary

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II did not hesitate when he was asked if he felt like the Crimson Tide secondary was now his, as he moves enter his third year in the program.

"Most definitely," Surtain said during Saturday's media availability. "I know I have to play a big role in that leadership role, and provide the guys and give them expectations and come on the field every day leading them guys and be that dude where they could look to play ball."

The Plantation, Fla. native is looking to build off a sophomore campaign that saw 42 total tackles, eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

As the Crimson Tide embarks on its fourth practice of fall camp on Saturday, Surtain is now the known figure in his position group that lost four key contributors, Xavier McKinney, Trevon Diggs, Jared Mayden, and Shyheim Carter, a season ago to the NFL.

"You've got to expect more from yourself," Surtain said. "You've gotta go out every day and just come out with the right demeanor and leading those guys every day. I'm not a young guy anymore. I'm more of on the quiet side, you know, I've got to speak up more and deliver my message more. I'm living up to that expectation and I'm very, very excited about it."

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding mentioned in his press conference just a few days ago said that Surtain is "in a good spot" and could be, primarily, in that outside corner position this year.

"I definitely could see myself play that role," Surtain said. "I feel like Pete trusts me in that position. I feel I gotta live up to the expectation. The secondary, we've been coming around, you know, well, we've been communicating out there, playing fast. We're getting more comfortable, as well, on the field."

While Surtain has been a mainstay in the defense for a couple years now, JUCO transfer Ronald Williams, junior Josh Jobe, redshirt junior Daniel Wright, and sophomore Jordan Battle will look to find key roles alongside Surtain in efforts to bring the Crimson Tide defense back to the standard that Golding preached about earlier this week.

"Those guys are very experienced," Surtain said. "They know what to expect. They've been around this program for a long time. They know what to do, and they know what to expect. They just bringing the juice to practice every day. That's what helps."