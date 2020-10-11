Alabama Football Holds Off Ole Miss in Offensive Slugfest, 63-48

OXFORD, Miss. — It was an all-out offensive shootout in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night as Alabama football held off Ole Miss, 63-48.

Alabama's offense accounted for a grand total of 723 yards while Ole Miss totaled 647. Starting midway through the second quarter, both teams strung together ten-consecutive touchdown drives through the fourth quarter with not much standing in either teams' way.

For the Crimson Tide, senior running back Najee Harris had his best game of the season thus far, totaling 206 yards on 23 carries along with five touchdowns. Redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones also had a solid performance against the Rebels, throwing 28-for-32 for 417 yards and two touchdowns.

The 206 yards and five touchdowns are both career bests for Harris.

Two Alabama receivers caught for over 100 yards on the night, with senior DeVonta Smith having 13 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown and junior Jaylen Waddle having six receptions for 120 yards.

Smith also had one 14-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

For the Rebels, quarterback Matt Corral went 21-for-28 with 365 yards and two touchdowns. Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner also had quite a night with 128 yards on 21 attempts and two touchdowns.

Defensively, both sides struggled as evidenced by the scoreboard. On third down, Alabama was able to convert five of six, while Ole Miss was able to convert eight of 16. The Crimson Tide showed glaring holes in both its defensive line and secondary that will need to be plugged up if it still wants to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive heading into the bigger matchups of the season over the next few weeks.

With 48 points, the Rebels scored more points against the Crimson Tide than any other unranked opponent since the beginning of the bowl era in 1936.

Alabama moves to 3-0 on the season while Ole Miss drops to 1-2 on the season.

The Crimson Tide will now begin preparations for the Georgia Bulldogs, who visit Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama at Ole Miss, Oct. 10, 2020

