SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Football Holds Off Ole Miss in Offensive Slugfest, 63-48

Joey Blackwell

OXFORD, Miss. — It was an all-out offensive shootout in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night as Alabama football held off Ole Miss, 63-48.

Alabama's offense accounted for a grand total of 723 yards while Ole Miss totaled 647. Starting midway through the second quarter, both teams strung together ten-consecutive touchdown drives through the fourth quarter with not much standing in either teams' way.

For the Crimson Tide, senior running back Najee Harris had his best game of the season thus far, totaling 206 yards on 23 carries along with five touchdowns. Redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones also had a solid performance against the Rebels, throwing 28-for-32 for 417 yards and two touchdowns.

The 206 yards and five touchdowns are both career bests for Harris.

Two Alabama receivers caught for over 100 yards on the night, with senior DeVonta Smith having 13 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown and junior Jaylen Waddle having six receptions for 120 yards.

Smith also had one 14-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

For the Rebels, quarterback Matt Corral went 21-for-28 with 365 yards and two touchdowns. Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner also had quite a night with 128 yards on 21 attempts and two touchdowns.

Defensively, both sides struggled as evidenced by the scoreboard. On third down, Alabama was able to convert five of six, while Ole Miss was able to convert eight of 16. The Crimson Tide showed glaring holes in both its defensive line and secondary that will need to be plugged up if it still wants to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive heading into the bigger matchups of the season over the next few weeks.

With 48 points, the Rebels scored more points against the Crimson Tide than any other unranked opponent since the beginning of the bowl era in 1936.

Alabama moves to 3-0 on the season while Ole Miss drops to 1-2 on the season.

The Crimson Tide will now begin preparations for the Georgia Bulldogs, who visit Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama at Ole Miss, Oct. 10, 2020

This story will be updated with stats, analysis, quotes and more as information is received.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live updates: No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at Ole Miss

As if Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin wasn't enough of a draw, the game will be played with Hurricane Delta going by

Christopher Walsh

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall; Alabama at Ole Miss Still on for Saturday

Tropical Storm Delta turned into Hurricane Delta and continues to strengthen while heading toward the Gulf Coast later this week

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

How to Watch Alabama at Ole Miss, TV, Time, Updated SEC Schedule

How to see and follow Alabama football when it visits Ole Miss for the Nick Saban-Lane Kiffin reunion

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 5 Tracker: Rams Set to Activate Terrell Lewis

Numerous former Crimson Tide players in the NFL may be out of action this week for a variety of reasons

Kristi F. Patick

by

jblackwell

University of Alabama Releases Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Tuscaloosa campus reports slight increase and semester-low numbers last week

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 5: Mark Ingram II

Everything you need for Week 5 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: Upcoming Decisions Involving the Crimson Tide

As the 2021 cycle winds down, here are some key announcements to watch during the month of October involving the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban vs Lane Kiffin: The Once-Architect of Alabama's Modern Offense Is Now Tasked With Dismantling It

Saturday Saturday's matchup between Alabama and Ole Miss will be Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin's first time meeting since Kiffin left Tuscaloosa almost four years ago and it promises to be nothing short of exciting

Tyler Martin

Friday Night Lights Checks Out Alabama Commitment Ian Jackson

Even during a loss, Crimson Tide commitment Ian Jackson still stood out at linebacker

Cary L. Clark