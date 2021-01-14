Alabama DL Christian Barmore Declares For NFL Draft

The Defensive MVP from Monday night's national championship game against Ohio State is off to the professional ranks

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Thursday afternoon, University of Alabama redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman Christian Barmore announced that he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft and would not be returning to the Capstone.

"This was a very difficult decision for me because I love my brothers," Barmore said. "I love the fans and I love playing football at Alabama. But after talking to my coaches and family, it was the right time for me to move."

Barmore was the CFP National Championship Game's Defensive MVP with five total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack against the Buckeyes on Monday night.

"Yes, we really is the best team because we worked hard," Barmore said of the 2020 Crimson Tide earlier this week after winning the school's 18th national title. "We didn't hear the outside noise. We ignored the COVID stuff. We just worked hard together. We just really grinded out for this camp, scrimmages, everything. Even the first game, we were just grinding. Yeah, I believe we is the best team."

The native of Philadelphia had the best season of his Alabama career in 2020 with 37 total tackles, 22 solo stops, 9.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

He finished his time at the Capstone appearing in 24 games across two seasons.

Most NFL mock drafts have the 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive tackle slated to be selected in the first round.

"That's in God's hands," Barmore said of where he might get drafted. "I am just going to keep working, keep grinding but I am going to put that in God's hands."

Due to him being redshirted his first year on campus, Barmore is considered eligible to turn pro.

"He makes a big impact, just to have a guy like him who wreaks havoc and makes big plays," defensive end LaBryan Ray said of Barmore earlier this season when he was dealing with a knee injury. "To have him back in the huddle, is something that’s good to have, just to work across from him and see how he works. Other people feed off of his energy."