Alabama's Side of East Bracket Opens Up; Second-Round Game Times Announced

Crimson Tide the only favored team on its side of the East Regional to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Not to get into a religious discussion, but the story of Moses holding out his staff and God parting the Red Sea may have been on the minds of Alabama fans late Saturday night.

Of the four first-round games on the Crimson Tide's side of the East Regional bracket of the NCAA Tournament, Alabama had the lone game that didn't end with an upset.

Consequently, it can only face teams seeded 10th or worse in its next two games.

Alabama will play Maryland on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (home of the Indiana Pacers). The game has been scheduled for a 7:45 p.m. CT tip.

Should it win, the Crimson Tide will get the winner of the absolutely shocking pairing of UCLA vs. Abilene Christian.

The Bruins had a play-in game on Thursday, edging Michigan State in overtime 86-80, to claim the 11-seeded spot.

No. 14 seed Abilene Christian shocked No. 3 seed Texas, 53-52.

No. 10 Maryland beat No. 7 Connecticut, 63-54.

Alabama, which defeated No. 15 Iona 68-55, can't face a single-digit seeded team until the regional finals. There were no upsets on the other side of the East with No. 1 Michigan set to face No. 8 LSU, and No. 4 Florida State playing No. 5 Colorado.

Second Round: Sunday, March 21

All times CT

Midwest: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago, 11:10 a.m., CBS, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

South: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 9 Wisconsin, 1:40 p.m., CBS, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Midwest: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Syracuse, 4:15 p.m., CBS, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

South: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech, 5:10 p.m., TNT, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Midwest: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 10 Rutgers, 6:10 p.m., TBS, Lucas Oil Stadium

South: No. 7 Florida vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts, 6:45 p.m., truTV, Farmers Coliseum

South: No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 13 North Texas, 7:45 p.m., TNT, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Midwest: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 8:40 p.m., TBS, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Second Round: Monday, March 22

West: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 7 Oregon, 11:10 a.m., CBS, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

West: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Oklahoma, 1:40 p.m., CBS, Hinkle Fieldhouse

East: No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 14 seed Abilene Christian, 4:15 p.m., TBS, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

West: No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 13 Ohio, 5:10 p.m., TNT, Hinkle Fieldhouse

East: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 LSU, 6:10 p.m., CBS, Lucas Oil Stadium

East: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 5 Colorado, 6:45 p.m., TBS, Indiana Farmers Coliseum

East: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 10 Maryland, 7:45 p.m., TNT, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

West: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 USC, 8:40 p.m., CBS, Hinkle Fieldhouse