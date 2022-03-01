Skip to main content

Alabama F Noah Gurley Discusses Decision to Return for Extra Season

Gurley will be using his extra COVID year of eligibility in order to play a sixth season of college basketball and his second with the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On the Feb. 24 edition of Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats' weekly show, Oats revealed that graduate forward Noah Gurley would be returning for his sixth season of college basketball in the fall of 2022.

Gurley transferred from Furman for his graduate season last offseason, and will be using his extra COVID year of eligibility for one last trip as a college athlete. On Tuesday, Gurley spoke for the first time about his return, saying that a second season with the Crimson Tide had always been in the back of his mind.

“I knew it would always be a possibility just because I had the extra COVID year,” Gurley said. “And then the way this year is going so far and just being comfortable with the team and the program and stuff, I feel comfortable and confident in coming back.”

So far this season, Gurley has made 11 starts, including three of the last four games. He is averaging 7.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game with a season high 20 points and 10 rebounds against Tennessee on Dec. 29. He will be the most experienced player in Alabama's frontcourt next season.

While at Furman, Gurley played against Alabama on two occasions. According to the man himself on Tuesday, Gurley said that those two matchups combined with watching the team's success were the reasons that he decided to transfer to join the Crimson Tide.

Read More

“I really liked the way they play, just playing fast, up-tempo and playing free,” Gurley said. “And they play hard. And then obviously they go win the SEC the same year we played them. Just kinda inspirational just being on the same court with them guys and then seeing them go and accomplish their goals just off the formula. You know, just playing hard, max effort, selfless love. I got a good impression from them from the two years playing them.”

Alabama stands to benefit from the experience that Gurley will bring back with him for the 2022-23 season. Seniors Keon Ellis and James Rojas are slated to depart the program as well as walk-ons Tyler Barnes and Britton Johnson. With Gurley returning and now with an SEC season under his belt, his experience on the frontcourt will be highly coveted on a relatively young Alabama team.

Oats also pointed out that Gurley can also gain valuable skills in his final season that can not only help prepare him for the next level of basketball, but also make him stand out as a skilled shooter that could potentially be a solid draft selection.

“He benefits from getting to play a second full season at a high-major level in a system that he’s now comfortable with,” Oats said. “I don’t think he got comfortable in our system until midway through the year and I think as his comfort level grew, he got more comfortable making shots as he knew where they were going to come from. He’s a shooter that I think with the work that he puts in and will put in this offseason, he can be a 40-percent shooter from 3 as a big.

"If you’re able to step out and make 3s like he can and I think he will next year, I think he can prove he can play professionally for a lot of money for a long time with his skillset.”

This story will be updated with video from Tuesday's press conference.

Gallery: Alabama Basketball Forward Noah Gurley

Bryan Hodgson and Noah Gurley
Noah Gurley vs Arkansas
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (0) shoots as Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Noah Gurley at Auburn
Noah Gurley at Mississippi State

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (0) shoots as Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
All Things Bama

Alabama F Noah Gurley Discusses Decision to Return for Extra Season

By Joey Blackwell
33 seconds ago
50 legends
ASWA

The 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association

By BamaCentral Staff
52 minutes ago
Denver Nuggets power forward JaMychal Green (0) shoots the ball past Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Ben McLemore (23) during the second half at Moda Center.
All Things Bama

JaMychal Green is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

By Katie Windham
1 hour ago
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Five Alabama Questions Heading into the NFL Combine

By Tony Tsoukalas
2 hours ago
Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne
All Things Bama

Crimson TideCrimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Roll Call: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas
12 hours ago
ASWA
ASWA

ASWA Spring 2022 Newsletter

By Christopher Walsh
13 hours ago
Matt Rhea / Nick Saban, Alabama practice, August 24, 2021
All Things Bama

Report: Alabama Director of Sports Science Matt Rhea to Join New Orleans Saints

By Tony Tsoukalas
18 hours ago
January 11, 2021, Alabama linebacker Christian Harris and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis in the CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Taking a Look at Alabama's Christian Harris and Phidarian Mathis at the NFL Combine

By Clayton Connick
20 hours ago