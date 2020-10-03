Alabama Fans React to Quiet Campus for Home Opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A day that seemed like it would never come has finally arrived in Tuscaloosa.

It's Alabama football gameday in T-Town.

When approaching Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Crimson Tide's 2020 home opener against Texas A & M, the changes that have been implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic were instantly apparent: less traffic, less fans and mobile-only parking passes and tickets.

Signs have been posted everywhere outside of the stadium, all constantly reminding fans to wear their masks and practice social distancing.

Mike Akers is a life-long Alabama fan who has been coming to games fo over 30 years. While not a season-ticket holder, he still tries to attend every game that he can.

Akers — who is used to the loud and boisterous tailgate atmosphere that typically associates Crimson Tide gamedays — noted the unusual feel that the day possessed.

"It’s almost surreal," Akers said. "I mean when you come out here and the Quad is empty, no tailgating it’s just like — it’s strange. It’s very, very strange.”

While Akers usually plans his gamedays far in advance, he admitted that this season they decided to wait to make sure that the season was actually happening.

“We weren’t sure we were going until Monday," Akers said. "We sat there and talked about it and thought we would come down and check it out and see what was going on. Obviously we like Alabama football no doubt. We just wanted to come down and it’s a good day for football so we’re just here to have a good time.”

While the atmosphere is definitely less rowdy than it typically is, fans seem to have done a solid job at wearing masks and social distancing. When looking at the crowd, most groups are sitting in their spaced-out seating, making sure they follow the proper rules.

As far as stadium noise is concerned, Akers knows that come kickoff time the decibel levels will not be as loud as usual.

“It’s going to be a lot quieter," Akers said. "And that’s something that’s going to be a big difference because the crowd’s enthusiasm is phenomenal so this is going to make a big difference. When we need big plays, you’re not going to have the crowd roaring to help you.”

On the opposite side of the fan spectrum, Aggies fans Les and Julie Chipman of Houston were sad that this was their first experience in Tuscaloosa.

Both were excited to be heading to Tuscaloosa to see their Texas A & M take on Alabama and both were looking forward to the incredible gameday atmosphere that they had both heard so much about.

That being said, both were also completely understanding of why this season is so different.

“We walked in here expecting it to be chaos and now we’re like ‘Is anybody coming?’” Les Chipman said.

Julie Chipman echoed her husband's sentiments.

“It’s been so quiet. I don’t want to say somber, it just wasn’t electric," Julie Chipman said. "It’s just quiet.”

Now that the game is underway, the Million Dollar Band socially-distanced and in limited numbers in the stands and music blaring out loud can not do enough to distract from just how empty the stadium feels. Fans are sorted in lines going up the stands to adequately seat everyone equally-spaced apart.

While quiet, the spirit of Alabama fans is still present. Alive and well as long as the men in crimson and white are on the field.

Les Chipman said that the stadium atmosphere is likely not the only disappointment he and his wife will be experiencing today.

"We don’t come with high expectations but we know it’ll be a good game,” Chipman chuckled.