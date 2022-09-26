Alabama Finishes in Fifth During Stroke Play Portion of SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — The Alabama men’s golf team surged four spots up the leaderboard during the final day of stroke play at SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate, carding a season best single round team score of 11-under par 269 Monday which marked the seventh-best 18-hole score in program history. As a result, the Crimson Tide finished in fifth overall with a team score of 20-under par 820 (274-277-269), which ranks as the sixth-lowest tournament total in the school record books.

The unique three-day tournament, which is being contested at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club course, now moves into a match play format which will take place Tuesday. Alabama will take on Georgia in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup, which tees off at 10 a.m. off Hole No. 1. Stroke play champion and No. 1-ranked Vanderbilt will take on Tennessee for the outright tournament title, which tees off at 11:15 a.m.

Freshman Nick Dunlap led the way for the Tide as he finished with back-to-back rounds of 4-under par 66 after opening with a 69 Sunday morning. He finished stroke play tied for seventh overall with a 9-under par 201 (69-66-66). His tournament total ranks in a tie for the 10th-lowest tournament score in program history.

Thomas Ponder matched Dunlap with a 66 Monday as he finished tied for 17th overall at 5-under par 205 (68-71-66). Canon Claycomb gave Alabama three finishers among the top 25 as he tied for 21st place after shooting a 4-under 206 (67-69-70). JP Cave fired a 3-under 67 Monday and finished in 31st with a 2-under 208 (70-71-67), which matched his career low tournament score.

In addition, other match play contests pit No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Kentucky (7:30 a.m. CT), No. 11 LSU vs. No. 12 Missouri (8:08 a.m.), No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Carolina (8:45 a.m.), No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 Florida (9:23 a.m.) and No. 3 Auburn vs. No. 4 Texas A&M (10:38 a.m.).

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Alabama began the third round at a blistering pace, combining for a team score of 10-under par (12 birdies and one double bogey) before making the turn

Cave highlighted the front nine by collecting four birdies across his last six holes of the front nine, including three consecutive on holes 4, 5 and 6

As a team, the Tide’s 63 birdies across the 54 holes of stroke play ranked third-best in the field

Dunlap recorded the second top-10 finish of his season and third top-20 result across the three tournaments he has played at Alabama

Over his last five rounds, Dunlap is averaging 67.6 strokes and has four rounds in the 60s



He has now shot in the 60s in six of his nine rounds played this season, while seven of the nine have been under par



He led the team on par 5 scoring (-3, 4.50) and in total birdies (16)

Ponder collected his third top-20 finish in three tournaments this season with his 18th-place result

His second round 66 tied for the second-best 18-hole score in his career and he now has 14 career top-20 results

Claycomb had another solid tournament and is now a combined 16-under par across nine rounds on the year (-1.78 average vs. par)

JP Cave made his season debut and finished with a career-best tying 54-hole total of 208 as he tied for 31st overall

His final round 67 was the second-best 18-hole score in his collegiate career

Lipscomb rounded out the Crimson Tide golfers as he tied for 61st at 7-over 217 (71-71-75)

THE FIELD