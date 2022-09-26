Skip to main content
Alabama Finishes in Fifth During Stroke Play Portion of SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate

Alabama Athletics

Alabama Finishes in Fifth During Stroke Play Portion of SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate

The Crimson Tide carded the sixth-lowest tournament total in program history, will face Georgia in Match Play portion Tuesday morning.

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — The Alabama men’s golf team surged four spots up the leaderboard during the final day of stroke play at SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate, carding a season best single round team score of 11-under par 269 Monday which marked the seventh-best 18-hole score in program history. As a result, the Crimson Tide finished in fifth overall with a team score of 20-under par 820 (274-277-269), which ranks as the sixth-lowest tournament total in the school record books.

The unique three-day tournament, which is being contested at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club course, now moves into a match play format which will take place Tuesday. Alabama will take on Georgia in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup, which tees off at 10 a.m. off Hole No. 1. Stroke play champion and No. 1-ranked Vanderbilt will take on Tennessee for the outright tournament title, which tees off at 11:15 a.m.

Freshman Nick Dunlap led the way for the Tide as he finished with back-to-back rounds of 4-under par 66 after opening with a 69 Sunday morning. He finished stroke play tied for seventh overall with a 9-under par 201 (69-66-66). His tournament total ranks in a tie for the 10th-lowest tournament score in program history.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thomas Ponder matched Dunlap with a 66 Monday as he finished tied for 17th overall at 5-under par 205 (68-71-66). Canon Claycomb gave Alabama three finishers among the top 25 as he tied for 21st place after shooting a 4-under 206 (67-69-70). JP Cave fired a 3-under 67 Monday and finished in 31st with a 2-under 208 (70-71-67), which matched his career low tournament score.

In addition, other match play contests pit No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Kentucky (7:30 a.m. CT), No. 11 LSU vs. No. 12 Missouri (8:08 a.m.), No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Carolina (8:45 a.m.), No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 Florida (9:23 a.m.) and No. 3 Auburn vs. No. 4 Texas A&M (10:38 a.m.).

THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • Alabama began the third round at a blistering pace, combining for a team score of 10-under par (12 birdies and one double bogey) before making the turn
    • Cave highlighted the front nine by collecting four birdies across his last six holes of the front nine, including three consecutive on holes 4, 5 and 6
  • As a team, the Tide’s 63 birdies across the 54 holes of stroke play ranked third-best in the field
  • Dunlap recorded the second top-10 finish of his season and third top-20 result across the three tournaments he has played at Alabama
    • Over his last five rounds, Dunlap is averaging 67.6 strokes and has four rounds in the 60s
    • He has now shot in the 60s in six of his nine rounds played this season, while seven of the nine have been under par
    • He led the team on par 5 scoring (-3, 4.50) and in total birdies (16)
  • Ponder collected his third top-20 finish in three tournaments this season with his 18th-place result
    • His second round 66 tied for the second-best 18-hole score in his career and he now has 14 career top-20 results
  • Claycomb had another solid tournament and is now a combined 16-under par across nine rounds on the year (-1.78 average vs. par)
  • JP Cave made his season debut and finished with a career-best tying 54-hole total of 208 as he tied for 31st overall
    • His final round 67 was the second-best 18-hole score in his collegiate career
  • Lipscomb rounded out the Crimson Tide golfers as he tied for 61st at 7-over 217 (71-71-75)

THE FIELD

  • Top-ranked Vanderbilt finished on top in stroke play at 39-under par 801, followed by Tennessee with a 35-under 805
    • The Commodores and Vols will square off in Tuesday’s final match play pairing to determine the tournament champion
  • The SEC Match Play event replaced the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, which was hosted by the Tide for 35 years (1986-2020)
  • The event is named after Jerry Pate – one of the most successful professional golfers to have worn the crimson and white
    • Plays an active role each year in the event, including presenting the tournament trophy
    • 1974 United States Amateur champion – only weeks before he started his senior season at UA
    • Won the 1976 U.S. Open as a rookie on the tour
    • Named the 1976 PGA Rookie of the Year and Co-Player of the Year
    • Went on to win eight PGA Tournaments

Justin Eboigbe
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Arkansas Week

By Mason Smith
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Basketball's First Preseason Practice

By Joey Blackwell
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Third-Down Numbers a Real Reason for Optimism with Alabama Offense, Bryce Young

By Christopher Walsh
Ja'Corey Brooks
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Who Will Emerge as Bryce Young's Go-To Receiver?

By Clay Miller
Henry To'oTo'o against Vanderbilt
All Things Bama

Alabama's Defense Is Full Of Competitors

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide Team road tunnel
All Things Bama

Alabama Players not Fazed by Red Out

By Katie Windham
081122_MBB_MilesDa_Lithuania_RS6040
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball is Ready to Work

By Mason Smith
Big Al
All Things Bama

Who Deserves to be No. 1 After Week 4? Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell