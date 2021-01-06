Odds to Win 2021 Heisman Trophy

After finishing first, third and fifth, does Alabama have another frontrunner for next year's Heisman Trophy?

With Alabama senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy, the speculation can begin about who might win the award next season.

The Crimson Tide had players finish first, third and fifth, with Smith, quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris, and all are expected to move on to the National Football League, although each could possibly return as this season isn't being counted against their eligibility.

Regardless, Bryce Young has the best odds of winning among Alabama players per BetOline.com.

Also on the short list of contenders are running back Brian Robinson Jr., and wide receiver John Metchie III.

Of course, the odds will change once Alabama plays Ohio State in the National Championship Game, players declare their intention toward the draft and Nick Saban hires a new offensive coordinator.

Heisman Trophy Odds 2021

Spencer Rattler - Oklahoma 5/1

D.J. Uiagalelei - Clemson 7/1

Sam Howell - UNC 7/1

Bryce Young - Alabama 12/1

D'Eriq King - Miami 12/1

JT Daniels - Georgia 12/1

Kedon Slovis - USC 12/1

Breece Hall - Iowa State 14/1

Brian Robinson Jr. - Alabama 14/1

Emory Jones - Florida 14/1

Jayden Daniels - Arizona State 14/1

Michael Penix Jr. - Indiana 14/1

Tyler Shough - Oregon 14/1

Bijan Robinson - Texas 16/1

Brock Purdy - Iowa State 16/1

Graham Mertz - Wisconsin 16/1

Kyren Williams - Notre Dame 16/1

Deuce Vaughn - Kansas State 18/1

Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M 18/1

Matt Corral - Ole Miss 18/1

Kevin Harris - South Carolina 20/1

Carson Strong - Nevada 25/1

Dillon Gabriel - UCF 25/1

Grayson McCall - Coastal Carolina 25/1

John Metchie III - Alabama 25/1

Jordan Addison - Pitt 25/1

Zay Flowers - Boston College 25/1