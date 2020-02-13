Alabama Football’s A-Day Game Set for April 18th

The University of Alabama has announced that the football team’s annual A-Day Game is set for 1 p.m. on April 18th.

While it will be played inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, seating will be limited due to construction.

Only 30,000-35,000 will be able to watch the game from inside Bryant-Denny. Seating will be available in the East and South sections of the lower and upper bowls. The game will be free once again for fans.

Gates will open at 10 a.m.

Once capacity is filled, fans will be able to watch a livestream of the game inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The annual A-Day event will mark the 15th and final practice of the spring. Television details will be released at a later date.

Before the game at 11:15 a.m at Denny Chimes, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and the captains of the 2019 team, Tua Tagavailoa, Devonta Smith, Xavier McKinney, and Anfernee Jennings will address the crowd. The captains will then cement their handprints and cleats, with the long list of former Crimson Tide players underneath the Chimes.

The Walk of Champions will take place at 11:50 a.m outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium, when the team arrives.

Following the contest, Saban will hand out the spring awards to the team at midfield.

Parking for A-Day will be free and on a first come/first serve basis. Fans can visit UAGameday.com for more information.

UA’s clear bag policy will be in place for the A-Day Game and all current plans for the event are subject to change.