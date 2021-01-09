Alabama Football Arrives In Miami Ahead Of National Title Clash With Ohio State

On Friday evening, the Crimson Tide arrived in south Florida for its national title game with the Ohio State Buckeyes

The University of Alabama football team arrived in Miami on Friday evening ahead of the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship versus Ohio State.

Courtsey of Alabama Athletics

Before its flight, the Crimson Tide practiced inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility

Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne announced earlier today that the team received its final COVID-19 test results this afternoon and made it clear that Monday's national title bout was a go.

Ohio State will travel to south Florida tomorrow and arrive in the early evening.

Last time these two teams met was in the 2015 Allstate Sugar Bowl, where the Buckeyes came away victorious, 42-35 in the inaugural CFP. Overall, Alabama owns a 3-1 record in the series.

Kickoff is set for Monday night at 7 p.m (CT) inside Hard Rock Stadium and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

"First of all, I'd like to thank the College Football Playoff and all the people who have worked hard to give our team, our players, as well as Ohio State's players, who had a great year, the opportunity to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship game," Alabama coach Nick Saban said earlier this week. "I know this has been a little bit of a trying year for a lot of folks, but you all have done a great job to give the players an opportunity to compete in a game like this, something that will be a keepsake for them for the rest of their lives.

"We're excited about having the opportunity to play against a great Ohio State team. These guys are really well-coached. Ryan Day has done a great job there. They're one of the best defensive teams in the country in terms of points allowed. Tough to run against, really explosive on offense, really good skill players outside. They do a great job of running the ball and control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.Very challenging game for us all the way around, but these are the kind of games if you're a competitor you really look forward to playing in, and this is a great opportunity for our players to compete against a great team."