Alabama Football at Tennessee Kickoff Time Announced

Joey Blackwell

Alabama and Tennessee have officially been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 24. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The Crimson Tide will be traveling to Knoxville to take on the Volunteers after it faces Georgia this coming weekend. Tennessee is hosting Kentucky this Saturday before the Third Saturday in October.

Alabama's trip to Tennessee will mark the fourth-consecutive matchup that Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has squared off against a former assistant, this time former defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.

Saban has already taken care of business against Jimbo Fisher and Lane Kiffin and faces former defensive coordinator Kirby Smart and Georgia this coming weekend in Tuscaloosa.

The game being played on the fourth Saturday instead of the traditional third Saturday is attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the SEC's limited 10-game conference-only schedule, the entire slate of games had to be reshuffled in order to accommodate all programs.

Auburn at Ole Miss will start of the weekend with an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on the SEC Network. Alabama at Tennessee will be the next game up on the docket, followed by South Carolina at LSU at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Two games that will played at either 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network are Missouri at Florida and Georgia at Kentucky. Those kickoff times will be determined after the Oct. 17 games are played.

Arkansas, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt are all on their respective bye weeks that weekend.

Here is the full slate of SEC games for Oct. 24:

Screen Shot 2020-10-12 at 12.20.44 PM
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Glad I'll be getting there the day before!

