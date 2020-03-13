Bama Central
Alabama Football Suspends Spring Practices

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football's spring practices along with all football media-related activities are being suspended indefinitely over concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Alabama Athletics issued a statement Friday afternoon:

The Crimson Tide had 15 spring practices scheduled through April. The team was scheduled to not have practices next week due to Alabama's spring break, and with the school having undergone an extended spring break period through March 30, it is unknown when the practices will resume.

As of right now, Alabama's spring scrimmage known as A-Day is scheduled for April 18. Whether or not the game will be played as scheduled is also unknown at this time.

Auburn announced on Thursday that it will indefinitely postpone its spring practices as well, along with many other schools across the country.

This story will be updated.

