Alabama linebacker Christian Harris Could Play in SEC Championship Game

Crimson Tide defense could have key interior linebacker Christian Harris back against Florida in the SEC Championship Game

University of Alabama sophomore linebacker Christian Harris has not been ruled out fo the SEC Championship Game, depending on what happens over the next few days.

"He's got a shoulder injury," Nick Saban said on a teleconference with reporters on Sunday afternoon. "He's got a chance to play. We'll just have to see how he progresses this week."

Alabama is set to face Florida in Atlanta on Saturday (7 p.m., CBS).

At least for now it appears that Harris will not need to have surgery with Alabama entering the postseason.

Harris suffered the injury during the first snap of Saturday's 52-4 victory at Arkansas, and was quickly ruled out from returning. He was scheduled to have an MRI on Sunday.

The sophomore is a semifinalist for the Butkus Award. He leads the Crimson Tide with 64 tackles and 2.5 sacks as the Alabama defense improved over the course of the season and leads the SEC in points allowed.

"It's certainly an honor and a privilege to be in the SEC Championship Game," Saban said.

He also called Florida coach Dan Mullen one of the best play-callers in the nation.

During his interview turn, Mullen said the biggest common trait in a Saban-coached team is "talent"

"Obviously they've got talent at every position all over the field," he said. "There's not a lot of weaknesses in any aspect of their game."

Mullen added that Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, who didn't practice last week or play in the LSU game, should be cleared to play against Alabama.

As for if he talked with defensive back Marco Wilson, who had a critical penalty for throwing an opponent's shoe, Mullen said: "He's disappointed. It's a shame. I went back and watched the play. I don't think there was any intention to taunt. He threw a shoe and went to celebrate with his teammates."