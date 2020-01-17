Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 17, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Bootlegger's Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule 

  • Track and Field: Alabama at Samford Invitational, all day
  • Gymnastics: Oklahoma at Alabama, 7:45 p.m., CT

Crimson Tide results 

No games scheduled 

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama players Henry Ruggs III and Shyheim Carter have both signed with ISE Worldwide for their representation in preparations for the NFL.
  • Major SEC news: LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda will be named the next head coach at Baylor University, per Bruce Feldman of the Athletic. Since winning the title Monday night, the Tigers have lost seven underclassmen to the NFL draft, its passing game coordinator, and now defensive coordinator. 
  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton takes Crimson Tide fans down memory lane to one of the wilder moments in Alabama basketball in recent memory: 
  • Kyle Pope, who was an Alabama graduate assistant in 2017-2018 for the defensive line, was named defensive line coach at Memphis on Thursday. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener 

232 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

January 17, 1987: A record 10 Alabama players competed in the Senior Bowl in Mobile. Former Crimson Tide players participating in the all-star game were Britton Cooper, Wes Neighbors, Mike Shula, Cornelius Bennett, Wayne Davis, Al Bell, Curt Jarvis, Greg Richardson, Freddie Robinson and Van Tiffin.

Crimson Tide quote of the day: 

“I think it’s more of a not trying to disappoint Coach Saban thing. It makes us go that much harder every day to make him happy. Me? I know I don’t want to make him unhappy. There’s no telling what he could do.” – Alabama offensive lineman Anthony Steen

We'll leave you with this ...

