SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Balling

Anthony Sisco

Remember the old ESPN graphic they used to show on Baseball Tonight when listing the home runs that day? 

Crimson Tikes: Balling
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If it Keeps Improving Alabama Can Finish with Best Defense in SEC

The Crimson Tide defense has climbed a statistical mountain since Ole Miss game and knows that it can still get better

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Iron Bowl

The Crimson Tide coach will miss the Iron Bowl on Saturday

Tyler Martin

by

pbpilgrim

How to Watch the Iron Bowl: Auburn Tigers at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, TV, Radio info, SEC Schedule

Think Alabama might be looking for a little payback when Auburn visits Bryant-Denny Stadium? It's the 85th edition of the Iron Bowl

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 27, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

The Saban Top 100: No. 26-30

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Talk of the Tide: Three Crimson Tide Newcomers Deliver in Season-Opening Win

Jahvon Quinerly, James Rojas, and Jordan Bruner all impacted the game in different ways, leading to an 81-57 trashing of Jacksonville State

Tyler Martin

Fantasy Football Week 12: How will Tua Tagovailoa Rebound After Being Benched?

Everything you need for Week 12 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

Throwback Thursday: 1958 Iron Bowl, Alabama vs. Auburn

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant's first Iron Bowl as Alabama's head coach helped set the tone for a changing of the guard in the Auburn rivalry

J. Bank

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 26, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

by

pbpilgrim

Nick's Kids Foundation Had to Shift Priorities in 2020, While Still Aiming to Change Local Landscape

How do you make the biggest difference and help charities when donations are down and people are struggling through a pandemic? That's been the challenge of the Nick's Kids Foundation in 2020

Christopher Walsh