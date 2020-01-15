Alabama, Georgia Tech Set Home-&-Home Series for 2030 and 2031

The University of Alabama football team has agreed to terms with Georgia Tech to play a future home- & -home series for 2030 and 2031. The Crimson Tide will travel to Atlanta to face the Yellow Jackets Aug. 31, 2030. On Aug. 30, 2031, the Yellow Jackets will make a return trip to Tuscaloosa.

Since 1902, Alabama and Georgia Tech have played 52 times with the Crimson Tide leading the all-time series 28-21-3. The two schools played annually from 1922-1963 as both schools were apart of the Southern Conference and then the Southeastern Conference.

The last meeting between both programs came in 1984 when the Yellow Jackets knocked off No. 19 ranked Alabama, 16-6, at Grant Field in Atlanta.

Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins has a special connection to the Alabama program as he was he was the Crimson Tide's director of player personnel in 2007 under coach Nick Saban.

Georgia Tech joins a list of other Power-5 non-conference opponents that, includes Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Texas, Alabama will face over the next 15 years.

Future Alabama Power-5 non-conference opponents

2020

9/05 vs USC (Arlington, TX)

2021

9/04 vs Miami (FL) (Atlanta, GA)

2022

9/10 at Texas

2023

9/09 vs Texas

2024

9/14 at Wisconsin

2025

9/13 vs Wisconsin

2026

9/05 at West Virginia

2027

9/04 vs West Virginia

2028

9/02 at Notre Dame

2029

9/01 vs Notre Dame

2030

8/31 at Georgia Tech

2031

8/30 vs Georgia Tech

2032

9/11 at Oklahoma

2033

9/10 vs Oklahoma

2034

9/02 at Virginia Tech

2035