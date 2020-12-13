Nick Saban Wonders Why 'Outstanding Coach' Gus Malzahn was Fired by Auburn

With Gus Malzahn out at Auburn, only one coach in the SEC has a win against Nick Saban, Ed Oregeron

Although Nick Saban no longer has to worry about the biggest thorn in his side in the Southeastern Conference, the Alabama coach only had good things to say about Gus Malzahn on Sunday afternoon.

"He was difficult to play against when he was the offensive coordinator and he's always been difficult to play against as a head coach," Saban said during a teleconference with reporters for the SEC Championship Game. "The team's always played hard, the team's always well-coached on both sides of the ball and special teams.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Gus .... Sometimes you wonder why people do what they do, but I don't know what the reasons are, but I certainly think he's an outstanding coach. Has been a tough adversary for us, to have to play in the Iron Bowl every year. I just have a lot of respect for Gus and the job that he's done."

Auburn fired him as head coach after eight seasons earlier in the day. Malzahn was the only coach in the league with multiple wins against Saban. In his absence, the only league coach with a win against Saban is LSU's Ed Orgeron.

Malzahn was hired at Auburn in 2013, going 68-35 overall and 39-27 in league play over eight seasons. However, the Tigers hadn't finished higher than third in the SEC West during the past three seasons (2020 included), with only the 2019 team finishing ranked at No. 14.

Auburn finished its regular season 6-4 on Saturday, with three of the losses blowouts including the 42-13 drubbing on Nov. 28 when Saban was isolated at home after testing positive for the coronavirus.

It was a bit of a payback game for the Crimson Tide, which lost last year at Auburn, 48-45.

Auburn won the Kick Six game in 2013, 34-28, which cost Alabama a shot at completing for the 2013 national championship and possibly three-peating, and the 2017 Iron Bowl, 26-14.

Ironically, Malzahn was one of the reasons why Saban looked to overhaul the Crimson Tide offense, which began with bringing in Lane Kiffin as offensive coordinator in 2014.

Depending in what happens in next week's SEC Championship Game, Alabama players Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have a chance to finish 1-2 for the Heisman Trophy.

"I don't think there's any question about it," Saban said. "Gus' style of play — and he's not the only one. The whole sort-of Baylor influence, Hugh Freeze, those guys sort of came from the same roots in terms of some of the innovations that they've made, tempo offenses, RPOs, really changing the game. Gus has been one of those of the forefront of all that. Playing against those guys, you almost get to the point of saying 'If we can't beat them, mine as well join them.'

"I guess that's why we changed some of the things that we do around here."

Former Saban defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as Auburn’s interim head coach until a replacement can be found. Among those who might be considered include Lafayette coach Billy Napier, another former Saban assistant.

The early-signing day in recruiting begins Wednesday.

Nick Saban vs. Gus Malzahn

Nov. 30, 2013: Auburn 34-28 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 29, 2014: Alabama 55-44 Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama

Nov. 28, 2015: Alabama 29-13 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 24, 2016: Alabama 30-12 Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama

Nov. 25, 2017: Auburn 26-14 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 24, 2018: Alabama 52-21 Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama

Nov. 30, 2019: Auburn 48-45 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 28, 2020: Alabama 42-13, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama