Alabama Football's DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones Announced as Heisman Finalists

Alabama football quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith were named finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Thursday evening, along with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

The duo of Jones and Smith is the first time since 2004 that two players from the same team have been named finalists. In that Heisman race, there were two duo that finished in the top five. Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson and quarterback Jason White finished second and third in 2004, while USC quarterback Matt Leinart and his teammate, running back Reggie Bush, finished first and fifth.

Jones, Smith, Lawrence and Trask have all had outstanding 2020 seasons despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic providing many obstacles and adversity in their respective seasons.

Smith enters the Christmas holiday as the favorite to win the award. During the 2020 season, the senior wide receiver was able to lead the FBS in catches with 98 and receiving yards with 1,511. Smith also finished second in college football in receiving touchdowns with 17, and as a punt returner averaged 24.9 yards per return.

In 1991, Michigan's Desmond Howard was the last wide receiver to win the Heisman. While some might see Smith's odds lowered with him going up against three quarterbacks, his status as the most electrifying player in college football could be enough to help him garner the last extra few votes that he needs.

For Jones, his season has been just as impressive as Smith's.

As a full-time starter for the Crimson Tide, Jones totaled 3,739 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions through 11 games. In Alabama's four games against ranked opponents, the redshirt-junior quarterback averaged 393 yards and accounted for 18 touchdowns along with three interceptions. Jones also led the FBS this season with a 202.3 passer rating. LSU's Joe Burrow — last year's Heisman Trophy winner — finished last season with a rating of 202.0.

While Alabama has a history of solid quarterbacks such as Joe Namath, Bart Starr, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, Jones would become the first Crimson Tide signal caller to bring the trophy home to Tuscaloosa.

Clemson's Lawrence won all nine of his starts for the Tigers this season. While the junior quarterback was forced to quarantine one week and stand on the sidelines for another due to contracting COVID-19, Lawrence was still able to throw for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions. Lawrence also added seven rushing touchdowns to his tally.

Lawrence has a 34-1 record with the Tigers, the best in college football. While the Heisman isn't a career award, voters likely took this into consideration when they made their choices.

Trask had one of the best seasons for a quarterback in Florida history, and that’s even more impressive when you consider that the team has only played 11 games. The senior quarterback led the FBS with 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns and had at least three touchdown passes in every game this season except for one. Trask also performed well against Alabama in the SEC title game, throwing for 408 yards and three touchdowns against one of the best defenses in the country this season.

While a single player should never be blamed for a loss in a team sport like football, Trask’s Gators having three losses this season certainly does not help his case. Being upstaged by Jones, Smith and Alabama running back Najee Harris in the SEC Championship didn’t help his case, either.

Regardless of who takes home the award, all four finalists have exhibited quality character off the field as well as dominant skills on it.

The winner of the 2020 Heisman Trophy will be announced in a televised awards ceremony on Jan. 5 (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). While the ceremony is always held in New York, the presentation will take place virtually this year due to the coronavirus.