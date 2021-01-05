How to Watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony, TV, Online

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones are favored to finished 1-2 for the 86th Heisman Trophy

The 86th Heisman Trophy ceremony will be announced tonight, with Alabama having not only two of the four finalists, but the two biggest favorites to win the award.

If either quarterback Mack Jones or wide DeVonta Smith win, they would be Alabama’s third Heisman winner joining running backs Mark Ingram II (2009), and Derrick Henry (2015).

Jones would be Alabama’s first quarterback winner while Smith would be the first wide receiver to win since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991 and the first non-QB/WR since Charles Woodson in 1997.

Including fifth-place finisher, running back Najee Harris, Alabama boasts three of the top five vote-getters for just the second time in Heisman history and the first since Army did it in 1946 (halfback Glenn Davis first, fullback Doc Blanchard fourth, quarterback Arnie Tucker fifth).

86th Annual Heisman Trophy

When: 6 p.m. (CT), Tuesday, Jan. 5

TV: ESPN

Online: ESPN3

Finalists: Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

Odds: From BetOnline.

Heisman Trophy Winner

Devonta Smith 1/15

Mac Jones 9/2

Trevor Lawrence 14/1

Kyle Trask 50/1

To Finish 2nd in Heisman Votes

Mac Jones 1/2

Trevor Lawrence 5/2

Devonta Smith 11/2

Kyle Trask 6/1

To Finish 3rd in Heisman Votes

Kyle Trask 5/4

Trevor Lawrence 5/4

Mac Jones 2/1

Devonta Smith 20/1

Top 10 Finishers:

5. Najee Harris, Alabama

6. Breece Hall, Iowa State

7. Justin Fields, Ohio State

8. Zach Wilson, BYU

9. Ian Book, Notre Dame

10. Kyle Pitts, Florida

Voting: The 2020 Heisman Trophy ballots went out to 927 electors, which includes 870 members of the media, our 56 living Heisman winners and one overall fan vote presented by Nissan, our premier partner.