Alabama Running Back Jerome Ford Will Transfer to Cincinnati

University of Alabama running back Jerome Ford has a found new home.

The Tampa, Fl., native has announced that he will transfer to Cincinnati. He had entered his name in the transfer portal last week. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Ford started the 2019 season opener for the Crimson Tide, when it took on Duke at the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Classic in Atlanta. That is his only career start and he led all Alabama backs with 64 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. For his career, Ford has rushed for 114 yards and three scores.

He only appeared in eight games during his two seasons in Tuscaloosa. Throughout the 2019 campaign, it was hard for the redshirt-freshman to find playing time as Najee Harris, Brian Robinson, and Keilan Robinson were all listed in front of him on the depth chart.

Ford is originally a three-star prospect and was the No. 6 ranked running back in the recruiting class of 2018, who held offers from the likes of North Carolina, Nebraska, Tennessee, UCF, USF, and Arizona.