Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Running Back Jerome Ford Will Transfer to Cincinnati

Tyler Martin

University of Alabama running back Jerome Ford has a found new home. 

The Tampa, Fl., native has announced that he will transfer to Cincinnati. He had entered his name in the transfer portal last week. He has three years of eligibility remaining. 

Ford started the 2019 season opener for the Crimson Tide, when it took on Duke at the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Classic in Atlanta. That is his only career start and he led all Alabama backs with  64 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. For his career, Ford has rushed for 114 yards and three scores. 

He only appeared in eight games during his two seasons in Tuscaloosa. Throughout the 2019 campaign, it was hard for the redshirt-freshman to find playing time as Najee Harris, Brian Robinson, and Keilan Robinson were all listed in front of him on the depth chart. 

Ford is originally a three-star prospect and was the No. 6 ranked running back in the recruiting class of 2018, who held offers from the likes of North Carolina, Nebraska,  Tennessee, UCF, USF, and Arizona. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama No. 8 in Final AP Top 25 Poll

Crimson Tide only moved up one spot after Citrus Bowl win over Michigan

Christopher Walsh

by

Bostonfan1967

Ready or Not, Here Comes Undefeated No. 4 Auburn to Coleman Coliseum

Crimson Tide men’s basketball would like nothing better than to hand rival first loss of season

Christopher Walsh

Derrick Henry the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for a Third Straight Time

Derrick Henry continues to show why he is one of the best running backs in the NFL

Tyler Martin

CFP Title Game Odds: Everything From Which Team is Favored to What President Trump Might do

Everything you wanted to know about Clemson and LSU, and then some

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Softball Aiming to Make a Very Good Team Even Better in 2020

Crimson Tide coach Patrick Murphy might have his best pitching staff to date

Christopher Walsh

by

Rita McLawhorn

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 14, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Tide in Transition: Alabama Would Still Like to Add to More Veteran Tight End Group

Nick Saban has made it clear he'd like to land another tight end for 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

Shane Lee, Evan Neal Named to FWAA-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-American Team

Crimson Tide tandem among only four SEC players selected to FWAA's Freshman All-American Team

Christopher Walsh

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 10

SEC play in is in full swing as we examine where the Crimson Tide stands after a full week of conference action

Joey Blackwell

Jasmine Walker is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The junior forward put up 23 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's victory over Auburn

Joey Blackwell