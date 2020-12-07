Mac Jones Again Odds-On Favorite for Heisman, Albeit Barely

Both Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith are on pace to be Heisman Trophy finalists

University of Alabama junior quarterback Mack Jones is again the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but by the slimmest of margins according oddsmakers.

According to BetOnline, Jones went from having 3/2 odds last week, to 4/7 after Alabama's dominating performance at LSU.

Jones was 20 of 28 for 385 yards and four touchdowns, from 24, 65, 61 and 20 yards out. He averaged 19.3 yards per completion with a long of 65.

Kyle Trask of Florida went from having 2/3 odds to 5/4 after Florida dismantled Tennessee. The Gators are set to play LSU this weekend.

Alabama and Florida will square off Dec. 19 in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith is looking more like a Heisman finalist. He saw his odds go from 50/1 to 18/1 after torching LSU with 231 yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions.

Odds to Win College Football Playoff

Team; 11/30/20 Odds; Current Odds (12/7/2020)

Alabama 5/4 10/11

Clemson 9/4 9/4

Ohio State 9/2 9/2

Notre Dame 6/1 7/1

Florida 14/1 14/1

Texas A&M 18/1 33/1

Cincinnati 40/1 50/1

Georgia 100/1 100/1

Indiana 150/1 100/1

Iowa State 100/1 100/1

Oklahoma 100/1 100/1

Miami (FL) 150/1 200/1

Coastal Carolina 200/1 200/1

Northwestern 150/1 200/1

BYU 80/1 Off the Board

Marshall 250/1 Off the Board

USC 80/1 Off the Board

Washington 250/1 Off the Board

Heisman Trophy Winner

Player name, School, Pos, 11/30/20 Odds; Current Odds (12/7/2020)

Mac Jones - Alabama QB 3/2 4/7

Kyle Trask - Florida QB 2/3 5/4

Trevor Lawrence - Clemson QB 9/1 12/1

Justin Fields - Ohio State QB 9/1 16/1

Devonta Smith -Alabama WR 50/1 18/1

Ian Book – Notre Dame QB 50/1 33/1

Breece Hall – Iowa State RB 66/1 Off the Board

Zach Wilson - BYU QB 25/1 Off the Board