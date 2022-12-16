Alabama Football Not Anticipating Any Opt-Outs, Per Reports

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — According to reports, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. will not be opting out of the Sugar Bowl. In fact, if the report is accurate, no Crimson Tide players will.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Chris Low announced on Twitter that Alabama head coach Nick Saban informed him that not only are Young and Anderson not expected to opt out, but the Crimson Tide isn't expecting any opt-outs for the game in general.

"Alabama QB Bryce Young and OLB Will Anderson Jr. have told Nick Saban they plan to play in the Sugar Bowl and Saban told ESPN that @AlabamaFTBL isn’t expected to have any opt-outs for the game," Low's tweet reads.

Prior to Low's report, Pete Thamel — also of ESPN — had also stated that Young and Anderson would both be playing in the Sugar Bowl. However, Low's report was the first to state that Saban himself had made the announcement to the organization.

According to ESPN's Todd McShay, four Alabama players are projected to be selected in the first round of next year's NFL Draft. Those players include Young, Anderson, defensive back Brian Branch and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Alabama has a total of 25 draft-eligible players, but the four aforementioned players are those projected to go in the first round.

Alabama football is slated to begin its first of seven practices to take place in Tuscaloosa ahead of the Sugar Bowl, and Nick Saban is also scheduled to meet with reporters for the first time since the bowl selection announcement.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State is scheduled for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on New Year's Eve (ESPN).

