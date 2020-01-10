All Things Bama Podcast: Former Alabama Linebacker Cory Reamer and Crimson Tide Hoops Update

Host Tyler Martin is joined by former Crimson Tide linebacker Cory Reamer and BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell on this week's episode of All Things Bama.

Reamer talks about the legacy left behind by Tua Tagovailoa, the Crimson Tide's defensive issues in 2019, and shares stories and highlights from his playing career.

Reamer's interview starts at the 22:25 mark.

For the first part of the show, Martin and Blackwell discuss Alabama basketball and the team's strong play of late. Does the Crimson Tide have a chance to knock off Kentucky and Auburn in back to back games? Find out on All Things Bama.

