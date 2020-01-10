Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Former Alabama Linebacker Cory Reamer and Crimson Tide Hoops Update

Tyler Martin

Host Tyler Martin is joined by former Crimson Tide linebacker Cory Reamer and BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell on this week's episode of All Things Bama. 

Reamer talks about the legacy left behind by Tua Tagovailoa, the Crimson Tide's defensive issues in 2019, and shares stories and highlights from his playing career. 

Reamer's interview starts at the 22:25 mark. 

For the first part of the show, Martin and Blackwell discuss Alabama basketball and the team's strong play of late. Does the Crimson Tide have a chance to knock off Kentucky and Auburn in back to back games? Find out on All Things Bama. 

The podcast is available on Spotify, Google, and Anchor. 

Tide in Transition: Alabama’s Wide Receivers will have a Different Look in 2020

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide receivers will be focussed on what's next, instead of trying to avoid a drop-off in 2020

The Crimson Standard Initiative Reaches Over Halfway Point of $600 Million Fundraising Goal

Tyler Martin

The Crimson Standard Initiative surpasses halfway point in fundraising in less than two years since being announced

Who is Alabama Still Targeting as 2020 Cycle Nears Final Stretch?

Tyler Martin

Top targets are still on the board for the Crimson Tide

Alabama Gymnastics Hopes to Make Big Statement With Season Opener at Auburn

Allie Wright

Crimson Tide is gearing up for its first meet of 2020, when it visits Auburn on Friday night

Nick Saban Issues Statement on the Passing of Mentor George Perles

Christopher Walsh

Bounce Back? Alabama Basketball Can't Afford not to Against Mississippi State

Christopher Walsh

Rebounding figures to be critical during Crimson Tide's home SEC opener

Alabama vs. Kentucky Basketball 1991

J. Bank

Alabama faces the University of Kentucky this weekend.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 9, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Instant Analysis: Alabama Basketball 90, Mississippi State 69

Cary L. Clark

BamaCentral's Cary L. Clark and Joey Blackwell discuss the Crimson Tide's big win in its SEC home opener against the Bulldogs

Stewart Calls First Home Game Since Illness

Cary L. Clark

Veteran play-by-play man says things went well