Alabama Football Races Past Texas A&M, 52-24

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Thanks to a pair of wide receivers, Jaylen Waddle and John Metchie III, who both went over the century mark and a career-best day from Mac Jones, the University of Alabama cruised past Texas A & M, 52-24, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Metchie and Jones opened the scoring when the two hooked up for a 78-yard strike on the Crimson Tide's first possession of the game to put the home team up, 7-0. A Najee Harris two-yard touchdown run would move Alabama's lead to 14-0 with just under four minutes remaining in the first quarter.

But the visitors from College Station would soon answer back.

After a missed tackle, tailback Ainias Smith hauled in a 47-yard pass from Kellen Mond and scampered all the way into the end zone to cut into Alabama's advantage.

On the ensuing drive, Jones threw his first interception of the season on a tipped pass that the Aggies would turn into seven points on the very next play, tying the contest at 14 in the early stages of the second period.

From that moment on, Alabama was in full control, going on a 38-10 run that included touchdown catches from DeVonta Smith and Waddle's 87-yard scoring reception, which displayed his lightning-quick speed as he raced past defenders on his way for six points.

Jones was sensational for the Crimson Tide offense, throwing for a career-high 423 yards, which is good for fourth-most in school history in a single game, and four touchdown passes.

Metchie finished with 181 yards and two scores on five catches, while Waddle also caught five passes for 141 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile on defense, sophomore linebacker Christian Harris led Alabama in tackles with 10 and freshman Malachi Moore and redshirt junior Daniel Wright each had one interception.

Mond was able to throw for 318 yards and three touchdowns on the Crimson Tide defense and Smith caught for 123 yards in the air for two scores while adding 29 yards on the ground.

This story will be updated with video, quotes, and more following Nick Saban's post game press conference.