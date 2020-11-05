Alabama Football Refusing to Take LSU Lightly

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A game the University of Alabama football team, and its fans, have had circled on the calendar this season is its trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU next Saturday, which is set for a 5 p.m (CT) kickoff on CBS.

With the Crimson Tide on a bye this weekend, this gives the program a few extra days to prepare for this year's version of the Tigers, which is vastly different than the national championship team from a season ago.

LSU is 2-3 so far this year, coming off of a 48-11 defeat at the hands of the Auburn Tigers last weekend, but starting quarterback Myles Brennan is back at practice this week after missing the last two contests.

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III is looking forward to the challenge the Tigers secondary, which includes star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., presents.

“LSU they definitely, they definitely have a really good defense," Metchie said. "They have a really good team. Good DBs and we're just gonna pretty much approach it like we've approached every game.

"The most important game is the next one. So right now that's LSU.”

For pass catchers DeVonta Smith and Slade Bolden, linebackers Christopher Allen, Dylan Moses, and Christian Harris, and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, among others, it's a homecoming of sorts.

“Man, it’s going to be a big game. I can’t wait to get back home in front of my family and friends," Mathis said. "I know those guys are going to give their best, so we got to prepare good for those guys and just be ready when the time comes.”

Saban noted that prep for the Tigers will begin on Thursday and you best believe this team wants to return the favor after last year's crushing 45-41 defeat.

"I know they always have good players, always well-coached and they have played well at times this year," Saban said. "I know their quarterback has been out and that has affected them the last couple of weeks but I can’t really comment because I haven’t watched that much."