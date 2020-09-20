Alabama Football Remains Firmly in Second Place in AP, Amway Coaches Polls
Joey Blackwell
As Alabama football and the SEC gear up for its first week of college football, the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll released their rankings to open Week 4.
This week was originally supposed to be the first poll that only contained teams that saw action on the field this season, eliminating both the Big Ten and PAC-12 teams from the rankings. However, with the Big Ten announcing that it will still be playing football — albeit a late start in October — the teams of the Big Ten conference have been removed from this week's ballot but are expected to return following next weekend's games.
As the polls have begun to roll out on Sunday afternoon, Alabama remains locked in second place in both polls. The Crimson Tide also received one first-place vote. Only Clemson stands in the way of Alabama, with the Tigers remaining in first place after a 2-0 start to their season.
Here are the polls following Week 3. Polls will be added as they are released:
AP Top 25
1. Clemson (59)
2. Alabama (1)
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. Florida
6. LSU (1)
7. Notre Dame
8. Texas
9. Auburn
10. Texas A&M
11. North Carolina
12. Miami
13. UCF
14. Cincinnati
15. Oklahoma State
16. Tennessee
17. Memphis
18. BYU
19. Louisiana-Lafayette
20. Virginia Tech
21. Pittsburgh
22. Army
23. Kentucky
24. Louisville
25. Marshall
Others receiving votes:
Baylor 89; West Virginia 59; SMU 57; TCU 30; Virginia 30; Boston College 23; Arkansas State 20; Mississippi State 6; UAB 5; Texas Tech 5; Ole Miss 4; Appalachian State 3; UTSA 2; Troy 1; Coastal Carolina 1.
Amway Coaches Poll
1. Clemson (44)
2. Alabama (1)
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. LSU (1)
6. Florida
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Texas
10. Ohio State (2)
11. Texas A&M
12. North Carolina
13. Penn State
14. Miami
15. UCF
16. Cincinnati
17. Wisconsin
18. Oklahoma State
19. Michigan
20. Memphis
21. Tennessee
22. Minnesota
23. BYU
24. Virginia Tech
25. Louisiana-Lafayette
Others receiving votes:
Kentucky 146; Pittsburgh 140; Army 121; Baylor 57; Louisville 53; Southern Methodist 42; West Virginia 41; Marshall 40; Iowa 39; Texas Christian 26; Virginia 24; South Carolina 22; Boston College 20; Appalachian State 12; Mississippi 10; Mississippi State 7; Arkansas St. 6; NC State 5; Nebraska 4; Georgia Tech 4; Coastal Carolina 4; Air Force 3; Louisiana Tech 2.
This story will be updated as more polls are released.