Alabama Football Remains Firmly in Second Place in AP, Amway Coaches Polls

As Alabama football and the SEC gear up for its first week of college football, the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll released their rankings to open Week 4.

This week was originally supposed to be the first poll that only contained teams that saw action on the field this season, eliminating both the Big Ten and PAC-12 teams from the rankings. However, with the Big Ten announcing that it will still be playing football — albeit a late start in October — the teams of the Big Ten conference have been removed from this week's ballot but are expected to return following next weekend's games.

As the polls have begun to roll out on Sunday afternoon, Alabama remains locked in second place in both polls. The Crimson Tide also received one first-place vote. Only Clemson stands in the way of Alabama, with the Tigers remaining in first place after a 2-0 start to their season.

Here are the polls following Week 3. Polls will be added as they are released:

AP Top 25

1. Clemson (59)

2. Alabama (1)

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU (1)

7. Notre Dame

8. Texas

9. Auburn

10. Texas A & M

11. North Carolina

12. Miami

13. UCF

14. Cincinnati

15. Oklahoma State

16. Tennessee

17. Memphis

18. BYU

19. Louisiana-Lafayette

20. Virginia Tech

21. Pittsburgh

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Louisville

25. Marshall

Others receiving votes:

Baylor 89; West Virginia 59; SMU 57; TCU 30; Virginia 30; Boston College 23; Arkansas State 20; Mississippi State 6; UAB 5; Texas Tech 5; Ole Miss 4; Appalachian State 3; UTSA 2; Troy 1; Coastal Carolina 1.

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Clemson (44)

2. Alabama (1)

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. LSU (1)

6. Florida

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Texas

10. Ohio State (2)

11. Texas A & M

12. North Carolina

13. Penn State

14. Miami

15. UCF

16. Cincinnati

17. Wisconsin

18. Oklahoma State

19. Michigan

20. Memphis

21. Tennessee

22. Minnesota

23. BYU

24. Virginia Tech

25. Louisiana-Lafayette

Others receiving votes:

Kentucky 146; Pittsburgh 140; Army 121; Baylor 57; Louisville 53; Southern Methodist 42; West Virginia 41; Marshall 40; Iowa 39; Texas Christian 26; Virginia 24; South Carolina 22; Boston College 20; Appalachian State 12; Mississippi 10; Mississippi State 7; Arkansas St. 6; NC State 5; Nebraska 4; Georgia Tech 4; Coastal Carolina 4; Air Force 3; Louisiana Tech 2.

This story will be updated as more polls are released.