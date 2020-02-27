Alabama DB Scooby Carter is in the Transfer Portal Yet Again

Bama Central
University of Alabama freshman defensive back Scooby Carter is back in the transfer portal looking for a new home. 

Carter had withdrawn his name from the portal on Jan. 16, but AL.com is reporting that he has re-entered it yet again. 

Before the Citrus Bowl, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban relayed that an opportunity was there Carter if he wanted it but since then, things have changed. 

"Scooby can have another opportunity to be on the team," Saban said. "And if he wants to start with the team next semester in school, we’ll give him another opportunity at that time. He did ok in school, and we’re trying to be supportive and helpful to get him to do the things that he needs to do to have a chance to be successful as a person, as a student and as a player, and we’ll give him an opportunity to come back next semester, if he wants to do that.”

The former four-star recruit and Mansfield, Tx. native appeared in three games for the Crimson Tide in 2019, recording only one tackle. He enrolled on campus in Tuscaloosa in December of 2018 and participating in the 2019 A-Day Game, tallying up four tackles in that contest.  

Carter was reportedly suspended for the Crimson Tide's matchup against Mississippi State on Nov. 16 for missing class. He did not travel with the team to Starkville. 

Then, on Nov. 18, Carter announced he would be putting his name in the transfer portal and was not seen at any Crimson Tide practices since then. 

Alabama lost running back Jerome Ford and offensive tackle Scott Lashley to the transfer portal earlier this offseason, leaving for Cincinnati and Mississippi State, respectively.

