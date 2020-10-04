This Week with the Crimson Tide: Oct. 5-11, 2020
Christopher Walsh
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — More Alabama athletic teams are getting into the action this week included both men’s and women’s golf.
They’ll be competing in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., beginning Monday and running through Wednesday.
Over the weekend, women’s tennis will host Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State for a three-day event.
Soccer returns to action next Sunday when it hosts Arkansas at 2 p.m. (ESPNU).
The marquee sports event, of course, is Alabama at Ole Miss on Saturday at 5 p.m. (ESPN), with Nick Saban squaring off against his former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.
This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, both locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally.
Worldwide: 34,826,671 confirmed cases; 1,032,235
Last week: 32,930,733; 995,450
Sept. 19: 30,685,001; 955,843
Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234
Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757
Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499
Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416
Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074
Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781
August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071
July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537
July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138
July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138
July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639
June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967
June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462
June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630
June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000
May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000
May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000
United States: 7.38 million confirmed cases; 209,382 deaths
Last week: 7.09 million; 204,607
Sept. 19: 6.76 million; 199,259
Sept, 12: 6.49 million; 193,693
Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538
Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761
Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353
Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481
Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423
Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447
July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460
July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119
July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777
July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870
June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709
June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000
June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000
June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000
May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000
May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000
Alabama: 139,726 confirmed cases, 2,409 deaths
Last week: 135,554; 2,359
Sept. 19: 129,974; 2,290
Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218
Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151
Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059
Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942
Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828
Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694
Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553
July 25: 76,314; 1,413
July 18: 64,180; 1,253
July 11: 51,294; 1,086
July 4: 43,450; 984
June 27: 34,605; 898
June 20: 29,598; 838
June 13: 25,235; 768
June 6: 20,166, 688
May 30: 17,359, 618
May 23: 14,478, 551
Tuscaloosa: 6,489 confirmed cases, 106 deaths
Last week: 6,092; 106
Sept. 19: 5,844; 102
Sept 12: 5,500; 96
Sept. 5: 5,282; 94
Aug. 29: 5,080; 89
Aug. 22: 4,769; 86
Aug. 15: 4,411; 80
Aug. 8: 4,190; 73
Aug. 1: 3,851; 61
July 25: 3,506; 58
July 18: 3,068; 55
July 11: 2,632; 53
July 4: 2,288; 42
June 27: 1,845; 36
June 20: 1,581; 31
June 13: 1,291; 25
June 6: 918, 18
May 30: 738, 14
May 23: 505, 14
University of Alabama
Oct. 1: 24 new cases; 2, 533 total
Sept. 24: 48; 2,509
Sept. 17: 119; 2,461
Sept. 10: 294; 2,342
Sept. 3: 846; 2,048
Aug. 27: 481; 1,202
Aug. 24: 563; 720
Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158
