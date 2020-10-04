This Week with the Crimson Tide: Oct. 5-11, 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — More Alabama athletic teams are getting into the action this week included both men’s and women’s golf.

They’ll be competing in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., beginning Monday and running through Wednesday.

Over the weekend, women’s tennis will host Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State for a three-day event.

Soccer returns to action next Sunday when it hosts Arkansas at 2 p.m. (ESPNU).

The marquee sports event, of course, is Alabama at Ole Miss on Saturday at 5 p.m. (ESPN), with Nick Saban squaring off against his former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.

This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, both locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally.

University of Alabama

Oct. 1: 24 new cases; 2, 533 total

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158

