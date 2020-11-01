SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Welcome to November

Christopher Walsh

Believe it or not, it’s November! That normally means stretch run time in football, although this season is a little different. The Pac-12 has yet to start play, and the initial College Football playoff rankings are still three weeks away (Nov. 24).

With the Alabama football team on a bye it’s a light week in terms of the biggest sports, but that doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide is completely idle.

• Men’s tennis will be hosting Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt for SEC play Friday-Sunday.

• Women’s golf will be at the Liz Murphy Fall Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga., also Friday-Sunday.

• Swimming and Diving is at LSU on Friday.

• Soccer is at Auburn on Friday (6 p.m., SEC Network)

• Volleyball heads to Georgia on Saturday, and will finally face an opponent not ranked in the top 10 of the polls.

Something else to look forward to is the release of the college basketball schedule, with the season set to begin Nov. 25.

This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, both locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally.

The United States added 1 million new coronavirus cases only 14 days after the nation hit 8 million cases. It was the fastest the country has recorded 1 million new cases since the pandemic began.

Multiple states continue reporting their highest daily case counts since the pandemic began, with experts warning that things are about to get a lot worse before they get batter.

Worldwide: 46,071,886 confirmed cases; 1,195,418 deaths

Last week: 42,613,522; 1,149,782

Oct. 17: 39,671,115; 1,109,836

Oct. 10: 37,213,512; 1,072,959

Oct. 3: 34,826,671; 1,032,235

Sept. 26: 32,930,733; 995,450

Sept. 19: 30,685,001; 955,843

Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234

Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757

Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499

Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416

Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074

Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781

August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 9.13 million; 230,556 deaths

Last week: 8.58 million; 224,891

Oct. 17: 8.107 million; 219,289

Oct. 10: 7.719 million; 214,377

Oct. 3: 7.38 million; 209,382

Sept. 26: 7.09 million; 204,607

Sept. 19: 6.76 million; 199,259

Sept. 12: 6.49 million; 193,693

Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538

Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761

Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353

Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481

Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423

Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 164,295 confirmed cases; 2,761 deaths

Last week: 156,946; 2,680

Oct 17: 150,696; 2,620

Oct. 10: 144,901; 2,508

Oct. 3: 139,726; 2,409

Sept. 26: 135,554; 2,359

Sept. 19: 129,974; 2,290

Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218

Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151

Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059

Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942

Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828

Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694

Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 10,734 confirmed cases; 145 deaths

Last week: 10,296; 140

Oct. 17: 9,782, 114

Oct. 10: 9,430; 111

Oct. 3: 6,489; 106

Sept. 26: 6,092; 106

Sept. 19: 5,844; 102

Sept 12: 5,500; 96

Sept. 5: 5,282; 94

Aug. 29: 5,080; 89

Aug. 22: 4,769; 86

Aug. 15: 4,411; 80

Aug. 8: 4,190; 73

Aug. 1: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

University of Alabama

Oct. 29: 64 new cases, 2,744 total

Oct. 22: 68; 2, 680

Oct. 15: 34; 2,612

Oct. 8: 45; 2,578

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jimbodini
Jimbodini

Using your figures world wide the death rate of those that get sick is around 2%. The death rate based on world population is, for my lousy calculator, too small to figure. Why are we so scared?

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Sunday Cartoon, Crimson Tikes: Dog Whistle

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama Football Gains Ground on Clemson in Latest Polls

The Crimson Tide earned 17 first-place votes as the Tigers struggled to defeat Boston College

Joey Blackwell

DeVonta Smith Continues To Etch His Name in Alabama Lore: "He is Always Perfecting His Craft"

Against Mississippi State, DeVonta Smith shows he can carry heavy load in the Crimson Tide's passing attack, totaling over 200 yards and four scores

Tyler Martin

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 6

We break down Week 6 of SEC football after another weekend of interesting football shake-ups

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Week 8 Tracker: A'Shawn Robinson, Saivion Smith and Levi Wallace Activated

Nearly a year to the day Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury to end his Alabama career, the quarterback will make his first NFL start for the Miami Dolphins

Kristi F. Patick

by

THELadyinRed

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 1, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Nick Saban's Birthday Wish Came True Against Mississippi State, and the Shutout was a Nice Gift

Alabama showed that even without Jaylen Waddle it's still a team on the rise, which is right where Nick Saban wants it to be for the stretch run

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Blanks Mississippi State, 41-0

Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and a stout performance from the Crimson Tide defense stifle Mike Leach's Bulldogs on Halloween night

Tyler Martin

Instant Analysis: Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0

Cary Clark and Joey Blackwell team up to talk about the Crimson Tide's victory over the Bulldogs to improve to 6-0 on the season

Joey Blackwell

Notebook: Alabama's Talented Freshman Shine in 41-0 Rout of Mississippi State

A plethora of Crimson Tide freshman made a meaningful impact in the team's dominant 41-0 victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday night

Tyler Martin