This Week with the Crimson Tide: Welcome to November
Christopher Walsh
Believe it or not, it’s November! That normally means stretch run time in football, although this season is a little different. The Pac-12 has yet to start play, and the initial College Football playoff rankings are still three weeks away (Nov. 24).
With the Alabama football team on a bye it’s a light week in terms of the biggest sports, but that doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide is completely idle.
• Men’s tennis will be hosting Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt for SEC play Friday-Sunday.
• Women’s golf will be at the Liz Murphy Fall Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga., also Friday-Sunday.
• Swimming and Diving is at LSU on Friday.
• Soccer is at Auburn on Friday (6 p.m., SEC Network)
• Volleyball heads to Georgia on Saturday, and will finally face an opponent not ranked in the top 10 of the polls.
Something else to look forward to is the release of the college basketball schedule, with the season set to begin Nov. 25.
This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, both locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally.
The United States added 1 million new coronavirus cases only 14 days after the nation hit 8 million cases. It was the fastest the country has recorded 1 million new cases since the pandemic began.
Multiple states continue reporting their highest daily case counts since the pandemic began, with experts warning that things are about to get a lot worse before they get batter.
