This Week with the Crimson Tide: Welcome to November

Believe it or not, it’s November! That normally means stretch run time in football, although this season is a little different. The Pac-12 has yet to start play, and the initial College Football playoff rankings are still three weeks away (Nov. 24).

With the Alabama football team on a bye it’s a light week in terms of the biggest sports, but that doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide is completely idle.

• Men’s tennis will be hosting Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt for SEC play Friday-Sunday.

• Women’s golf will be at the Liz Murphy Fall Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga., also Friday-Sunday.

• Swimming and Diving is at LSU on Friday.

• Soccer is at Auburn on Friday (6 p.m., SEC Network)

• Volleyball heads to Georgia on Saturday, and will finally face an opponent not ranked in the top 10 of the polls.

Something else to look forward to is the release of the college basketball schedule, with the season set to begin Nov. 25.

This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, both locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally.

The United States added 1 million new coronavirus cases only 14 days after the nation hit 8 million cases. It was the fastest the country has recorded 1 million new cases since the pandemic began.

Multiple states continue reporting their highest daily case counts since the pandemic began, with experts warning that things are about to get a lot worse before they get batter.

Worldwide: 46,071,886 confirmed cases; 1,195,418 deaths

Last week: 42,613,522; 1,149,782

Oct. 17: 39,671,115; 1,109,836

Oct. 10: 37,213,512; 1,072,959

Oct. 3: 34,826,671; 1,032,235

Sept. 26: 32,930,733; 995,450

Sept. 19: 30,685,001; 955,843

Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234

Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757

Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499

Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416

Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074

Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781

August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 9.13 million; 230,556 deaths

Last week: 8.58 million; 224,891

Oct. 17: 8.107 million; 219,289

Oct. 10: 7.719 million; 214,377

Oct. 3: 7.38 million; 209,382

Sept. 26: 7.09 million; 204,607

Sept. 19: 6.76 million; 199,259

Sept. 12: 6.49 million; 193,693

Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538

Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761

Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353

Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481

Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423

Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 164,295 confirmed cases; 2,761 deaths

Last week: 156,946; 2,680

Oct 17: 150,696; 2,620

Oct. 10: 144,901; 2,508

Oct. 3: 139,726; 2,409

Sept. 26: 135,554; 2,359

Sept. 19: 129,974; 2,290

Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218

Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151

Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059

Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942

Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828

Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694

Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 10,734 confirmed cases; 145 deaths

Last week: 10,296; 140

Oct. 17: 9,782, 114

Oct. 10: 9,430; 111

Oct. 3: 6,489; 106

Sept. 26: 6,092; 106

Sept. 19: 5,844; 102

Sept 12: 5,500; 96

Sept. 5: 5,282; 94

Aug. 29: 5,080; 89

Aug. 22: 4,769; 86

Aug. 15: 4,411; 80

Aug. 8: 4,190; 73

Aug. 1: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

University of Alabama

Oct. 29: 64 new cases, 2,744 total

Oct. 22: 68; 2, 680

Oct. 15: 34; 2,612

Oct. 8: 45; 2,578

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158

