This Week with the Crimson Tide: Dec. 21-27, What's Next for Alabama?

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Dec. 21-27, 2020, as the football team turns its attention to facing Notre Dame in the relocated Rose Bowl

So what’s better for Alabama fans, Christmas or being back in the College Football Playoff?

Don’t answer that question. We don’t want to get anyone in trouble.

Alabama will begin preparing for Notre Dame on Monday, but don’t expect to hear much from the Crimson Tide this week.

The team banquet is, like usual, the Sunday night after the SEC Championship Game. Alabama will announce its team awards and the permanent captains for the 2020 season.

There won’t be any media available again until Tuesday, with some players. We’re going to assume that Nick Saban will talk with reporters on Wednesday.

The team will take three days off for Christmas. Players will have the option to travel home to spend the holiday with family, but we kind of expect a lot of them to stay close to Tuscaloosa.

Also on Tuesday, the finalists for most of the major national awards will be announced. The Home Depot Show. We expect the list to be full of Crimson Tide players.

Alabama will play Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 1. The other semifinal is Clemson vs. Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. The National Championship Game is set for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Meanwhile …

Monday’s women’s basketball game against Jacksonville has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Dolphins’ basketball program.

With the cancelation, Alabama finished its non-conference schedule with a 7-0 record. The Crimson Tide will begin Southeastern Conference play on Dec. 31 at Missouri.

Men’s basketball will close out its non-conference schedule against East Tennessee State on Tuesday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network+). It’ll open league play against Ole Miss on Dec. 29.

That’s it for this week, although BamaCentral will wrap up the Saban Top 100, ranking the top Alabama players of the Nick Saban era with the final four selections.

From all of us at BamaCentral, Merry Christmas and happy holidays to you and your families, and as always thanks for being here.