Report: Alabama Football to Move Pro Day to April

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football has reportedly informed NFL team personnel that they will not be allowed until March 30 in wake of COVID-19.

The Crimson Tide program has also shifted its Pro Day from March 24 to April 9.

The news was first reported by Justin Fields of ESPN.

April 9 was originally when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's lone Pro Day was scheduled.

The news comes in the wake of the announcement yesterday that all Alabama athletic events will be postponed until March 30.

A statement send out by UA director of athletics Greg Byrne announced the decision:

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of the utmost importance," Byrne's statement read. "Pursuant to SEC directive, we will restrict attendance at our on-campus athletics events in Tuscaloosa through at least March 30. When additional information becomes available, we will communicate it at that time. That will also include information on tickets that have already been purchased in advance for upcoming events.”

The University of Alabama also announced that following next week's spring break, classes will shift from in-person lectures to solely online-based. The policy will be re-evaluated on or before April 6.

This story will be updated as more information is received.

