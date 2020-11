The University of Alabama football team widened its lead on first place in the latest Amway Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday.

After thrashing Kentucky, 63-3, the Crimson Tide picked up two more first-place votes than last week.

Coaches Poll Top Ten

1. Alabama (59)

2. Notre Dame (2)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A & M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Georgia

This story will be updated.