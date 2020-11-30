Alabama Football’s Christian Harris Selected as Semifinalist for Butkus Award

CHICAGO – Alabama football’s Christian Harris was selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, the Butkus Foundation announced on Monday.

Harris is one of 16 semifinalists for the award which honors the nation’s best linebackers at the collegiate and high school levels. Four Crimson Tide linebackers have claimed the award previously with Reuben Foster taking home the hardware most recently in 2016. Joining Foster on the list of Alabama players to capture the award are C.J. Mosley (2013), Rolando McClain (2009) and NFL Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas (1988).

Christian Harris

Linebacker, Sophomore

Leads the Crimson Tide defense in tackles with 57, including a team-high 42 solo stops

Ranks second on UA in quarterback hurries with six and is third in sacks at 2.0 (-17 yards)

Added 4.5 tackles for loss (-20 yards) to go with two pass breakups

The Butkus Award has been presented annually since 1985 by the Butkus Foundation to recognize the top linebacker in college football. The award is named in honor of college and NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus. Selection is handled by a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists who vote separately and confidentially. Finalists for the Butkus will be announced Dec. 7 with winners announced on or before Dec. 22.