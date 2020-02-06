Alabama Announces Addition of Freddie Roach to Coaching Staff



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban made the addition of Freddie Roach to the Crimson Tide coaching staff official on Thursday.

The former Alabama player is the Crimson Tide's new defensive line coach.

“We are pleased and happy to have Freddie Roach return to our staff at The University of Alabama,” Saban said in a release. “Freddie did a fantastic job at Ole Mis the last three years coaching their defensive line and we are excited to welcome him back to Tuscaloosa.

"Freddie played here and has been a part of our staff on a couple of occasions. He brings a tremendous understanding of what we do on defense, how we run our program while proving to an outstanding recruiter.”

Meanwhile, Brian Baker, who previously held the staff position for one season after being hired away by Mississippi State, was announced as the new defensive line coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Also on that staff is former Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Mike Groh.

Roach spent the last three seasons at Ole Miss.

The three previous years he was the Crimson Tide’ director of player development (2015-17). Roach’s first stint on the Alabama staff came from 2008-10 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, during which time the Crimson Tide won both the BCS national championship and Southeastern Conference title in 2009.

“It is hard to even put into words how exciting it is to come back to The University of Alabama,” Roach said in a statement. “This is a fantastic opportunity to return home and work for Coach Saban and my alma mater. I have a great deal of respect for Coach and his accomplishments as well as the rich history of Alabama football.

"I also understand the high expectations of both Coach Saban and the program. I am looking forward to helping continue that history of success.”

Roach also spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons as the defensive ends and outside linebackers coach at South Alabama under head coach Joey Jones.

In 2012, Roach coached Murray State’s defensive line while also assisting with the strength and conditioning program. The previous fall, he coached the defensive line and was the director of strength and conditioning at East Mississippi Community College, helping lead the Lions to the NJCAA National Championship.

As a player, the product of Killen, Ala., was a four-year letterman at linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2002-05. During his time at the Capstone, he was named the National Freshman of the Year in addition to earning freshman All-America accolades and was twice tabbed as a second team All-SEC honoree.