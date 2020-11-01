SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Football Gains Ground on Clemson in Latest Polls

Joey Blackwell

After a weekend that saw Clemson struggle against unranked Boston College and Alabama put away Mississippi State with relative ease, is there a new No. 1 in this week's college football polls?

In short, no there isn't.

The Tigers remain in first place in both polls following the release of the Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 on Sunday. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was not in attendance on Saturday due to contracting COVID-19, and it seems that the voters in Sunday's poll understood that the adversity that Clemson was forced to suddenly overcome warranted them to remain at the top of the polls this week.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game that Lawrence will also be unable to participate in the team's upcoming top-five matchup at Notre Dame, so a shakeup in the polls remains a possibility next week.

Meanwhile in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide handed first-year Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach the first total shutout of his career, downing the Bulldogs 41-0. Alabama looked like the best overall team in the country on Sunday despite it being the first complete game where wide receiver Jaylen Waddle did not suit up for the game due to his season-ending ankle injury.

Alabama moves on to its bye week while the highly-anticipated matchup between the Tigers and the Fighting Irish will most definitely provide a new look to the polls next week. Another key matchup is Georgia and Florida, as both the Bulldogs and the Gators travel to Jacksonville to square off in another top-10 matchup.

For now, things remain mostly the same as the hype continues to build for this next weekend.

And with that, here's a look at this week's polls:

AP Top 25 Poll

Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes

1. Clemson (7-0) 1,515 (33) 

2. Alabama (6-0) 1,513 (29) 

3. Ohio State (2-0) 1,430

4. Notre Dame (6-0) 1,351 

5. Georgia (4-1) 5 1,289 

6. Cincinnati (5-0) 1,199 

7. Texas A&M (4-1) 1,156 

8. Florida (3-1) 1,066 

9. Brigham Young (7-0) 1,014 

10. Wisconsin (1-0) 985 

11. Miami (FL) (5-1) 946 

12. Oregon (0-0) 831 

13. Indiana (2-0) 765 

14. Oklahoma State (4-1) 760 

15. Coastal Carolina (6-0) 527 

16. Marshall (5-0) 523 

17. Iowa State (4-2) 427 

18. SMU (6-1) 420 

19. Oklahoma (4-2) 405 

20. USC (0-0) 354 

21. Boise State (2-0) 336 

22. Texas (4-2) 190 

23. Michigan (1-1) 151 

24. Auburn (4-2) 144 

25. Liberty (6-0) 118 

Also receiving votes:

Northwestern 106, Louisiana-Lafayette 101, North Carolina 92, Penn State 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas State 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego State 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan State 4, California 3.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Ranking, team, record, points, first place votes

1. Clemson (7-0) 1527 (43)

2. Alabama (6-0) 1503 (17)

3. Ohio State (2-0) 1407 (2)

4. Notre Dame (6-0) 1358

5. Georgia (4-1) 1304

6. Cincinnati (5-0) 1157

7. Texas A&M (4-1) 1154

8. Florida (3-1) 1101

9. Brigham Young (7-0) 1025

10. Miami (5-1) 964

11. Wisconsin (1-0) 908

12. Oklahoma State (4-1) 783

13. Indiana (2-0) 730

14. Oregon (0-0) 725

15. Marshall (5-0) 473

16. Coastal Carolina (6-0) 464

17. Iowa State (4-2) 433

18. SMU (6-1) 421

19. Oklahoma (4-2) 413

20. USC (0-0) 365

21. Auburn (4-2) 246

22. Army (6-1) 208

23. Boise State (2-0) 204

24. North Carolina (4-2) 192

25. Michigan (1-1) 141

Also receiving votes:

Texas 115; Northwestern 112; Liberty 92; UL Lafayette 90; Kansas State 64; Utah 57; Penn State 56; Purdue 55; West Virginia 49; Virginia Tech 37; Appalachian State 32; Tulsa 29; Missouri 23; Boston College 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 13; Memphis 12; Wake Forest 11; Tennessee 11; Arizona State 11; Michigan State 9; California 9; South Carolina 8; Arkansas 8; Nevada 3; San Diego State 1; Central Florida 1.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Welcome to November

Your weekly look ahead at what's coming up for Crimson Tide athletics, plus the latest coronavirus figures both locally, nationally and globally

Christopher Walsh

by

Jimbodini

The Sunday Cartoon, Crimson Tikes: Dog Whistle

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

DeVonta Smith Continues To Etch His Name in Alabama Lore: "He is Always Perfecting His Craft"

Against Mississippi State, DeVonta Smith shows he can carry heavy load in the Crimson Tide's passing attack, totaling over 200 yards and four scores

Tyler Martin

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 6

We break down Week 6 of SEC football after another weekend of interesting football shake-ups

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Week 8 Tracker: A'Shawn Robinson, Saivion Smith and Levi Wallace Activated

Nearly a year to the day Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury to end his Alabama career, the quarterback will make his first NFL start for the Miami Dolphins

Kristi F. Patick

by

THELadyinRed

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 1, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Nick Saban's Birthday Wish Came True Against Mississippi State, and the Shutout was a Nice Gift

Alabama showed that even without Jaylen Waddle it's still a team on the rise, which is right where Nick Saban wants it to be for the stretch run

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Football Blanks Mississippi State, 41-0

Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and a stout performance from the Crimson Tide defense stifle Mike Leach's Bulldogs on Halloween night

Tyler Martin

Instant Analysis: Alabama 41, Mississippi State 0

Cary Clark and Joey Blackwell team up to talk about the Crimson Tide's victory over the Bulldogs to improve to 6-0 on the season

Joey Blackwell

Notebook: Alabama's Talented Freshman Shine in 41-0 Rout of Mississippi State

A plethora of Crimson Tide freshman made a meaningful impact in the team's dominant 41-0 victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday night

Tyler Martin