Alabama Football Gains Ground on Clemson in Latest Polls
Joey Blackwell
After a weekend that saw Clemson struggle against unranked Boston College and Alabama put away Mississippi State with relative ease, is there a new No. 1 in this week's college football polls?
In short, no there isn't.
The Tigers remain in first place in both polls following the release of the Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 on Sunday. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was not in attendance on Saturday due to contracting COVID-19, and it seems that the voters in Sunday's poll understood that the adversity that Clemson was forced to suddenly overcome warranted them to remain at the top of the polls this week.
Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game that Lawrence will also be unable to participate in the team's upcoming top-five matchup at Notre Dame, so a shakeup in the polls remains a possibility next week.
Meanwhile in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide handed first-year Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach the first total shutout of his career, downing the Bulldogs 41-0. Alabama looked like the best overall team in the country on Sunday despite it being the first complete game where wide receiver Jaylen Waddle did not suit up for the game due to his season-ending ankle injury.
Alabama moves on to its bye week while the highly-anticipated matchup between the Tigers and the Fighting Irish will most definitely provide a new look to the polls next week. Another key matchup is Georgia and Florida, as both the Bulldogs and the Gators travel to Jacksonville to square off in another top-10 matchup.
For now, things remain mostly the same as the hype continues to build for this next weekend.
And with that, here's a look at this week's polls:
AP Top 25 Poll
Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes
1. Clemson (7-0) 1,515 (33)
2. Alabama (6-0) 1,513 (29)
3. Ohio State (2-0) 1,430
4. Notre Dame (6-0) 1,351
5. Georgia (4-1) 5 1,289
6. Cincinnati (5-0) 1,199
7. Texas A&M (4-1) 1,156
8. Florida (3-1) 1,066
9. Brigham Young (7-0) 1,014
10. Wisconsin (1-0) 985
11. Miami (FL) (5-1) 946
12. Oregon (0-0) 831
13. Indiana (2-0) 765
14. Oklahoma State (4-1) 760
15. Coastal Carolina (6-0) 527
16. Marshall (5-0) 523
17. Iowa State (4-2) 427
18. SMU (6-1) 420
19. Oklahoma (4-2) 405
20. USC (0-0) 354
21. Boise State (2-0) 336
22. Texas (4-2) 190
23. Michigan (1-1) 151
24. Auburn (4-2) 144
25. Liberty (6-0) 118
Also receiving votes:
Northwestern 106, Louisiana-Lafayette 101, North Carolina 92, Penn State 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas State 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego State 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan State 4, California 3.
USA Today Coaches Poll
Ranking, team, record, points, first place votes
1. Clemson (7-0) 1527 (43)
2. Alabama (6-0) 1503 (17)
3. Ohio State (2-0) 1407 (2)
4. Notre Dame (6-0) 1358
5. Georgia (4-1) 1304
6. Cincinnati (5-0) 1157
7. Texas A&M (4-1) 1154
8. Florida (3-1) 1101
9. Brigham Young (7-0) 1025
10. Miami (5-1) 964
11. Wisconsin (1-0) 908
12. Oklahoma State (4-1) 783
13. Indiana (2-0) 730
14. Oregon (0-0) 725
15. Marshall (5-0) 473
16. Coastal Carolina (6-0) 464
17. Iowa State (4-2) 433
18. SMU (6-1) 421
19. Oklahoma (4-2) 413
20. USC (0-0) 365
21. Auburn (4-2) 246
22. Army (6-1) 208
23. Boise State (2-0) 204
24. North Carolina (4-2) 192
25. Michigan (1-1) 141
Also receiving votes:
Texas 115; Northwestern 112; Liberty 92; UL Lafayette 90; Kansas State 64; Utah 57; Penn State 56; Purdue 55; West Virginia 49; Virginia Tech 37; Appalachian State 32; Tulsa 29; Missouri 23; Boston College 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 13; Memphis 12; Wake Forest 11; Tennessee 11; Arizona State 11; Michigan State 9; California 9; South Carolina 8; Arkansas 8; Nevada 3; San Diego State 1; Central Florida 1.