Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Cincinnati Tight End Josh Whyle

Yep, another big tight end for the Crimson Tide to try and stop, especially around the end zone.

Meet Josh Whyle, a 6-foot-6 receiver who is too big to be a wideout, and a difficult matchup for most defenses.

It sounds like the same ol' story for the Crimson Tide, which has had trouble against pass-catching tight ends, but so has every other team.

He isn't Jalen Wydermyer of Texas A&M, or Brock Bowers of Georgia, and if Cincinnati is looking to him a lot to try and get the ball downfield it'll probably mean the Alabama defense has shut down most of the other playmakers.

He had four catches for 79 yards against Tulane, five catches for 61 yards against South Florida, and four receptions for 60 yards on Navy. He had five touchdowns against those teams as well, but only against everyone else.

Whyle was recently listed as an honorable mention for all-conference, while 12 teammates landed first-team American Athletic Conference honors.

Jersey: No. 81

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-6

Weight: 245

DOB: 9/8/99

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Cincinnati

High School: La Salle High School

Background

Raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. First-Team All-Division II All-Ohio and First-Team All-Southwest District Division II. Suffered a collarbone injury in the preseason leading up to his true freshman season.

Pros

Whyle has a very tall and well-rounded frame that makes him a consistent candidate to be a mismatch against most cornerbacks he faced. He is a very physical blocker who is built enough to make an impact in that area of the game. Has the versatility to play in-line and in the slot. Shows flashes as a receiver to be a consistent target for his team. Can win through his route with size and physicality.

Cons

He is still a very raw prospect because of limited play time working in with the other tight ends for the Bearcats. Ankles are pretty stiff, which is something expected of someone his size, so he struggles to get consistent separation in his routes. Not the fastest guy who will push the field as a tight end, he should stick to the middle of the field.

Summary

Josh Whyle has the size and build to develop into an NFL tight end. He has had limited snaps so far in his career for Cincinnati, so his development will be intriguing to see as he works into a more solidified starting role at tight end. He has shown flashes of having all of the tools needed to become an NFL-caliber tight end.

Grades

6.4 current value/8.0 potential value

BamaCentral Analysis

A year ago, Whyle was Cincinnati's leading receiver with 28 catches for 353 yards and six touchdowns. He's posted nearly identical numbers this season with 25 receptions for 320 yards and six touchdowns, which is only fifth on the Bearcats. That alone is a strong indication of how much Cincinnati has improved overall. Whyle isn't going to burn Alabama on a deep route, or at least he shouldn't. He pretty much is what he is, averaging 12.8 yards per catch and 24.6 per game. The closer the Bearcats get to the goal-line the more of an option he is for quarterback Desmond Ridder.

