NFL Draft Profile: Josh Whyle, Tight End, Cincinnati Bearcats

#81

Pos: TE

Ht: 6060

Wt: 245

DOB: 9/8/99

Eligible: 2022

Cincinnati, OH

La Salle High School

Josh Whyle

Cincinnati Bearcats

Pros:

Lamattina: Whyle has a very tall and well-rounded frame that makes him a consistent candidate to be a mismatch against most cornerbacks he faced. He is a very physical blocker who is built enough to make an impact in that area of the game. Has the versatility to play in-line and in the slot. Shows flashes as a receiver to be a consistent target for his team. Can win through his route with size and physicality.

Cons:

Lamattina: He is still a very raw prospect because of limited play time working in with the other tight ends for the Bearcats. Ankles are pretty stiff, which is something expected of someone his size, so he struggles to get consistent separation in his routes. Not the fastest guy who will push the field as a tight end, he should stick to the middle of the field.

Summary:

Lamattina: Josh Whyle has the size and build to develop into an NFL tight end. He has had limited snaps so far in his career for Cincinnati, so his development will be intriguing to see as he works into a more solidified starting role at tight end. He has shown flashes of having all of the tools needed to become an NFL-caliber tight end.

Background:

Raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. First-Team All-Division II All-Ohio and First-Team All-Southwest District Division II. Suffered a collarbone injury in the preseason leading up to his true freshman season.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Josh Whyle has the size, build and tools to become an NFL-caliber tight end. He will have a chance of potentially showing those abilities as he works into a more solidified starting role for the Bearcats.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 6.4 / 8.0