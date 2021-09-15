Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Florida safety Trey Dean III

BamaCentral and NFL Draft Bible team up to profile key players Alabama will face this season, who have a chance to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

If the name looks familiar, it should.

Three words: John Metchie III.

Right, now you probably remember. Trey Dean III was the player who ripped the ball away from tight end Miller Forristall for an interception on third-and-2 at the Gators' 22 in the SEC Championship Game.

He was heading up field when Metchie came back and flattened him, forcing a fumble that Alabama recovered.

“I just look back to it; that’s in the past. I’m always going to have a lot of chances to make plays,” Dean said. “I just know next time what to do and I’m pretty sure I’m going to make the play and it’s going to end on our side next time.”

Prior to the start of the season, All Gators referred to Dean as the "Poster Child for the Gators Bounce Back."

He may be more than that.

The converted cornerback has actually started in three different spots for the Gators, including as the star/nickel when an extra defensive back needed to be inserted.

However, safety is probably the best fit for him, though, as Dean is definitely a thumper.

"Last year’s in the past," Dean said. "We’re going to show the world what type of defense we is.

"I think we’ve got something special. I have faith in every defensive back that goes here. I don’t think we’re DBU for no reason ... So, we’re not going to do too much talking. We’re just going to show them on the field.”

So far, Dean has seven tackles with one pass broken up.

You know, though, that he'd love a shot at some redemption.

“I didn’t come back for no reason," Dean said. "The No. 1 goal is to win the national championship, first win the SEC championship, before that just win the East.

"It’s going to be great, our crowd is going to play a big factor, especially every game, not just the big games, but every game. Nothing like the Swamp.”

Trey Dean III

Jersey: No. 0

Position: Safety

Height: 6-1.7

Weight: 205

DOB: 2/28

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Hampton, Georgia

High school: Dutchtown

(Note: NFL Draft Bible had two evaluators check out Dean, Lorenz Leinweber and Jeremiah Bogan. Their opinions are listed separately)

Background

Raised in Hampton, Georgia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Cousin Ahmad Black was an All-American at Florida. Academic standout. Major is unknown. Has been a contributor to the defense and special teams since his freshman season.

Pros

Leinweber: Versatile defensive back who has experience in cover two, the box and single high. Dean possesses very good size at the position which is reflected in his physicality. He can take on blocks, establishing leverage. When he gets the chance, Dean will deliver a hard hit. From off-coverage, he stays square, allowing him to break on and undercut routes. Experienced special teamer who should contribute immediately at the next level.

Bogan: Physically imposing size, has great length and strong build to his upper body. Takes on the role in the Florida secondary as an enforcer despite being a rotational safety. Comes into the game looking to place a big hit on ball carriers. Makes some explosive hits running the alley, making sure ball carriers feel him on contact. Quick trigger in the run game, displays a good feel for his run fits and reading blocks in run support. Impressive burst out of his hips as a split field safety, showing good range as a hash to sideline coverage player that can cover ground. Comes out of his breaks with solid change of direction abilities to come downhill. A former cornerback, has the potential to be a tight end eraser in man coverage at the next level.

Cons

Leinweber: Dean does not have the athleticism required to play in deep zones in the NFL. He is unable to get to the sideline urgently and does not catch up to receivers getting behind him. On lateral runs he gets too far towards the sideline at times, allowing for cutback lanes. When he has his eyes on the quarterback, Dean tends to gain too much depth, leaving space in front vacated. Being a step late to break on routes prevents him from having more ball production.

Bogan: Has bounced around the Florida secondary since coming in, struggling to find a position best suited for him. Limited playing time shows up in his lack for having a natural feel for spacing in coverage. Gets locked in on one receiver too often and misses the whole route concept. Foot speed is a concern, does not have the athleticism to run with slot receivers on a consistent basis. Quick trigger to run fit can cost him against play action as he is in too much of a hurry to make every single play behind the line of scrimmage. Over aggressive tackler who is willing to sacrifice efficiency for big hits, rarely wraps up on ball carriers and could see more misses on tape as he takes on an expanded role.

Summary

Leinweber: Big, long safety who plays physically, hitting hard and being able to take on blocks. Dean lacks the athleticism to play in deep zones. Projecting as a box safety, he is a backup caliber player. Dean has to improve his coverage skills to match up with tight ends. He should contribute on special teams immediately.

Bogan: A rotational safety with limited playing time, expected to take the starting role this fall. Impressive player in run support with a great feel for bringing the thump to ball carriers, does a good job of getting the ball down at or near the line of scrimmage. Coverage skills are still raw, has trouble seeing route concepts develop. A go-for-broke tackler who reaps benefits of big hits, will need to focus more on wrapping up ball carriers if he is going to see more snaps in 2021. An underdeveloped safety whose bet fit will be in the box at the next level where he can be an enforcer for a defense.

Grades

Leinweber: 6.8 (current value)/7.4 (potential value)

Bogan: 7.0/7.9

BamaCentral Analysis

Dean might be the player that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young focusses on the most, especially with the play-action. When Dean sneaks up, he fakes the handoff and tries to hit the receiver behind him. If Dean tries to cover speedy Jamerson Williams, look for the deep ball. When the safety backs off, Alabama tries to grind away (especially when Kendall Randolph is in the game). Alabama tight ends had six catches for 54 yards against Florida last year, but the Crimson Tide now has better receiving options at the position with Cameron Latu joining Jahleel Billingsley, who may be looking for a little redemption himself after not starting the first two games.

