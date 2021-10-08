Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Texas A&M Running Back Ainias Smith

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has referred to junior Ainias Smith as a "Swiss Army Knife" because he can be used in so many difference ways.

He’s already the only player in Texas A&M history to gain 250-plus yards as a receiver, rusher, punt returner and kickoff returner, and one of just 10 players in SEC history.

Against Mississippi State, Smith became the third player in the league to rack up 1,000 receiving yards while also gaining 250-plus yards as a rusher and returner (punt and kickoff), the others being Kentucky’s Randall Cobb (2008-10) and LSU’s Skyler Green (2002-5).

Smith arrived as a wide receiver and handled the majority of returns as a freshman. He moved to running back ahead of the 2010 Texas Bowl, but has since switched back.

For his career, he's tallied 369 rushing yards, 1,012 receiving, 423 on punt returns and 257 on kick returns.

Nick Lamattina, Cory McCann Ezring and Jack Jakubowski have all taken a close look at Smith for NFL Draft Bible, and both of their evaluations are included:

Jersey: No. 0

Position: Running back

Height: 5-10

Weight: 190

DOB: 5/31

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Sugar Land, Texas

High School: Dulles

Background

Smith was a do-it-all star for Fort Bend Dulles High School. In the final season of his high school career, Smith recorded two passing touchdowns, 481 rushing yards, ten rushing touchdowns, 718 receiving yards, ten receiving touchdowns, one kick return touchdown, three interceptions and one defensive touchdown. In recognition of his stellar campaign, the Sugar Land native was named District Co-MVP and was a finalist for the UIL Offensive Player of the Year (Houston Touchdown Club). As a high school student, he recorded a 4.51-second forty-yard dash, a 4.00-second short shuttle and a 36.4” vertical jump. Now a running back-wide receiver hybrid, 247Sports Composite Rankings listed Smith as a three-star athlete and cornerback recruit. The same outlet named him the 783rd-best player nationally, the 48th-ranked athlete in his class and the 98th-overall player in Texas. Upon arriving at Texas A&M, the then-wide receiver was an immediate contributor on offense and special teams. He played in 12 games, starting three. The offensive weapon earned Special Teams Newcomer, Special Teams Impact and Specialist Strength Awards at the annual team banquet. Smith transitioned from wide receiver to running back before Texas A&M’s 2019-2020 bowl game, The Texas Bowl. His success in the role led the Aggies to move him to the new position completely. By his sophomore season, the Texas A&M roster listed the Sugar Land native as a running back. The move paid off. Smith was named to the Hornung Award Watch List prior to the season. He played in all ten of the team’s games, starting six. He posted 43 receptions for a team-leading 564 receiving yards. His six receiving touchdowns were tied for the best among the Aggies. Smith also put up 293 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 49 carries. His ten total touchdowns led the team.

Pros

Lamattina: Smith was utilized in many different ways for Texas A&M in 2020. He split time in the backfield as a running back and also as a slot receiver. He is very sudden and explosive in his route running. One cut runner out of the backfield, explosive with his feet and how he hits gaps. Extremely quick and fast all over the field which makes him a solid overall playmaker. Firm hands as a receiver and rarely drops the ball. Very well developed route tree that suits his athletic profile. Good separator in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Shows a lot of effort as a blocker.

Ezring: Standing out among the multiple NFL prospects that comprised Texas A&M’s star-studded 2020 offense would be difficult for any player. Nonetheless, Ainias Smith, in his first season at running back, was one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the country during his sophomore year. The Texas native boasts a flexible frame that enables him to make sharp and sudden changes of direction. What’s more, he is explosive in all directions and exhibits breakaway speed. While he is still adapting to his new position, Smith already flashes notable vision and plays off of his blocks at a high level. His movement skills allow him to attack any gap. Smith anticipates contact and sets defenders up before employing head fakes, body language and jab steps to precede his cuts. The Texas A&M star also has the lower body strength, flexibility and balance to run through tackles. The former receiver’s most appealing trait may be his versatility to line up in the backfield, in the slot and out wide for the Aggies. A stellar route runner, Smith uses head movement, body language, jab steps and pace changes to create windows. Further, Smith uses hands to keep contact off his frame and physicality to separate at the top of the route stem. When attacking zone coverage, he adjusts his speed to find space and stay open. The offensive weapon boasts reliable hands at the catch point. Although Smith is still growing as a blocker, he improved throughout the season. He now plays with sound weight distribution while drawing power from leverage and his lower body.

Jakubowski: Smith has the versatility to start as a wide receiver and running back in the NFL. If you count him as a running back, he is a multi-faceted back whose receiving skills would be the best among backs in the league. If you believe he is a wide receiver, he is a smaller, explosive, chunk-play wide receiver. He possesses elite speed and is a monster after the catch. He can stop on a dime and put his foot in the ground, and make defenders miss. His route-running is solid for a running back, average for a receiver. He throws his hips to sell fakes on slants and short-level routes. In addition to good footwork, Smith has excellent hands that rarely drop passes. He displays amazing effort as a blocker. Only fumbled once in 2020. Stems receivers before turning the corner on his routes.

Cons

Lamattina: His running style is not the most nimble, relying on one cut to get past defenders. That comes down to his knee bend when he is going downhill, he goes hard and commits rather than staying light on his feet to be able to efficiently adjust to defenders reacting. Doesn’t have the best long speed ability if he is running deep routes.

Ezring: Although the exciting playmaker’s well-rounded skill set makes him an intriguing option on draft day, NFL teams may see his versatility as an indication that he is a “tweener.” Smith is undersized for the running back position; however, he has not been listed as a wide receiver since the 2019 season. His lack of experience at any one offensive position has, consequently, left his game incomplete in certain areas. First and foremost, Smith has very little experience in pass protection. He was insufficient as a blocker early in the 2020 season. Specifically, his weight distribution was questionable and reduced his efficacy. Even after refining this area of his game, the playmaker’s power remains underwhelming. As a runner, Smith’s lack of experience makes his vision between the tackles an unknown. Additionally, the Texas A&M standout has not proven he can beat press from the slot or out wide. Smith is slowed by contact to his frame as a route runner and regularly struggles against long and physical defensive backs. What’s more, the talented playmaker allows the ball too far into his frame and is unable to consistently box out at the catch point.

Jakubowski: There are not a lot of complaints in his game. If you project Smith as a wide receiver, he lacks prototypical size. Due to his skill set and the size issue, he will only operate as a primary slot receiver. While he displays great effort in blocking, it doesn’t always translate to results. Lacks elite route-running skills. He doesn’t dominate at catch point versus opposing corners. He doesn't win over the top; his speed is primarily used after the catch. Isn’t capable of using double-moves to create separation.

Summary

Lamattina: Ainias Smith is a versatile player that will offer a lot at the next level as an offensive playmaker, especially as a receiving option out of the slot or from the backfield. He may never be the go-to option in a committee as a running back so his translation to the NFL comes most easily as a slot receiver where he can excel in the short areas of the field as a quick separator.

Ezring: One of college football’s most exciting players, Ainias Smith’s versatile skill set makes him a possible early-round selection regardless of position. While he projects as a running back at the next level, he should be deployed both out of the backfield and as a slot receiver in the NFL to maximize the mismatches he can create. Smith is an immediate impact player who can develop into a game-changer that defensive coordinators specifically plan for.

Jakubowski: Texas A&M product Ainias Smith has the markings to be one the league's best gadget players. He has strong hands in the aspect of catching and protecting the football. Extremely motivated blocker. His speed makes up for his lack of size. Smith is a pro-ready player who will add dynamic playmaking to all offensive schemes.

Grades

Lamattina: 7.6 (current value) / 8.1 (potential value)

Ezring: 7.9 / 9.0

Jakubowski: 8.0 / 8.9

BamaCentral Analysis

There's a family tie to Alabama as Smith's brother Maurice was a cornerback for the Crimson Tide before transferring after graduation to Georgia. Smith has unique versatility in that he can line up anywhere on the field, but the bottom line with him is he's a dangerous playmaker. During last year's game against Alabama he only had 29 rushing yards on five carries, but he also had six catches for a team-high 123 carries and two receiving touchdowns. "Anaias Smith is a really good wide receiver, a very versatile player, punt returner, kickoff returner, can catch and run it, beat you deep, you know, really good player all around," Nick Saban said. So far this season Smith has been a much bigger part of the passing game, with 20 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns, plus he also has 158 yards on punt returns.

All this week, BamaCentral will profile numerous Texas A&M players as the Crimson Tide prepares to visit Kyle Field on Saturday.

