Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Texas A&M Running Back Isaiah Spiller

BamaCentral and NFL Draft Bible team up to profile key players Alabama will face this season, who have a chance to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

For lack of a better term, C.J. Spiller is Texas A&M's rock.

Coming off a 100-yard rushing game against Mississippi State, he's been the Aggies' most consistent performer on offense. For the season, he has 68 carries for 445 yards and two touchdowns, but is averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

He's also scored touchdowns in four of the team's five games.

"He's always a team leader who plays his heart out," head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the home loss to Mississippi State. "Physical guy. We have to keep getting him the ball."

Spiller's numbers are pretty impressive considering the way defenses have been able to key on him due to the struggling passing game.

Last season, he finished third in the SEC with a 103.6 yards per game average and 1,036 total yards on 188 carries in 10 games. Although Alabama limited Spiller to 25 rushing yards on 11 carries (with the longest gain seven yards), he was a big reason why the Aggies finished second in league rushing.

But Texas A&M is more middle of the pack this year in rushing offense, and closer to the bottom in scoring offense and total yards.

Spiller's highlights include:

- A 67-yard touchdown against Arkansas, the team's longest this season.

- His first receiving touchdown, against Colorado.

- He and safety Demani Richardson were both paid $10,000 for exclusive interviews ahead of SEC Media Days, and were among the first big NIL deals in college football.

Jersey: No. 28

Position: Running back

Height: 6-1

Weight: 225

DOB: 8/9/01

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Spring, TX

High School: Klein Collins

Background

Four-star recruit and ninth nationally-ranked running back according to 247Sports. Was named a 2019 Under Armour All-American. Finalist for the Houston area Offensive Player of the Year.

Pros

Isaiah Spiller has extremely good size for his position and his weight seems to have a good distribution through his frame. Has very good contact balance as defenders close down on him. Consistently attacks downhill once he receives the ball in the backfield. He maintains very good vision and makes good decisions on where to attack as he gains yards. Strong, thicker base provides him the platform to be a reliable blocker in pass protection. Can occasionally make defenders miss with quick jump cuts. He excels running between the tackles. Flashed very light and nimble feet to weave through traffic. Relies on his burst to get around the edge and thrust his body up the field.

Cons

Spiller doesn’t wow with elite speed in open space. He also isn’t overly agile or elusive with the ball in his hands. He wasn’t utilized much as a receiver out of the backfield, but did show to be at least proficient as a receiver. His “big-play ability” is somewhat limited because of the lack of breakaway speed outside the hashes. Sometimes, he was a little too patient in the backfield and got swallowed up as a consequence.

Summary

Isaiah Spiller is the perfect blend of size and ability to suggest he will be an immediate impact starter at the next level. His well-roundedness as a running back makes him a candidate to be a lead back in a committee. Teams will definitely be intrigued by his ability in between the tackles to see and gain extra yards as plays develop up the middle.

Grades

8.0 (current value)/8.7 potential value

BamaCentral Analysis

Spiller isn't just Texas A&M's most consistent player, but he's also maybe the most dangerous. During A&M’s eight-game win streak last season, he averaged 112.6 yards per game and scored at least one touchdown in six of the eight games en route to being named first-team All-SEC by the coaches. Spiller also averaged 3.4 yards per carry after contact, which topped the nation among running backs (at least 180 attempts). He's one of only six current players in the Power 5 to have tallied more than 500 receiving yards and 2,000 rushing yards in their career. Spiller might be the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

All this week, BamaCentral will profile numerous Texas A&M players as the Crimson Tide prepares to visit Kyle Field on Saturday. Also check out NFL Draft Bible for more evaluations.