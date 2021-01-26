Alabama gymnast Lexi Graber Out After Car Accident

The Alabama standout gymnast Lexi Graber will miss Friday's meet at Kentucky after being injured in a car accident

Alabama gymnastics coach Dana Duckworth announced that senior Lexi Graber will be unavailable for this week's meet at Kentucky on Friday.

"Lexi was in a car accident on the weekend," the coach said on Tuesday afternoon. "She is okay, but her safety and health our number one priority."

Graber will not travel or compete this weekend. Alabama does not have a meet next weekend, and Duckworth said the plan is for her to be back for the Georgia meet on Feb. 12.

Graber, a three-time Scholastic All-American and the 2019 SEC champion on the balance beam, has competed in every meet for the Crimson Tide this season.

She's one of only two Crimson Tide gymnasts to represent Alabama in the all-round as well, after being a staple there in the lineup during last year's shortened season due to the coronavirus. The other is freshman Shania Adams.

"We plan to have her back for the Georgia meet in a couple weeks, and we look forward to just her return and everyone else that's going to step in, because we have depth, and we're very blessed to have that," Duckworth said.

One of the women who is expected to step in is sophomore Luisa Blanco, who focussed last season on the balance beam and floor exercise.

Duckworth said both Adams and Blanco will probably be competing in the all-around against the Wildcats.

Alabama previously beat Kentucky 196.850-195.825 in the opening meet of the season Tuscaloosa, and will take on the Wildcats again this Friday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.