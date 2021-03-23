Alabama Gymnastics Excited to Continue Postseason Competition at Coleman Coliseum

Coming off its highest score of the season and an SEC Championship, one might think Alabama would spend a lot of time reflecting on that accomplishment. That is not the case according to head coach Dana Duckworth and the gymnasts.

The team took the time to celebrate on Sunday, but now the attention shifts toward NCAA regionals as postseason rolls along.

"Just because we did win the SEC championship, and we finally got to that peak and we’re building up, the job’s not done yet," said Alabama gymnast and all around SEC champion Luisa Blanco. "So just super excited to be back at home for regionals.”

As Blanco said, the Tide will be competing at home for regionals. Coleman Coliseum was selected as one of the four host sites for NCAA regionals April 1-3, and the Crimson Tide will be the host team seeded seventh overall.

Duckworth knows competing at home can be an advantage for her team.

"It is always an honor to compete in Coleman Coliseum," Duckworth said. "We never take it for granted, and we will use it to our advantage and are so excited.”

The regional competition will be the first time this year that Alabama has faced competition outside of its own conference including No. 2 Oklahoma, Iowa, Iowa State along with SEC foes No. 9 Arkansas, No. 15 Auburn and Missouri.

Duckworth said the gymnasts were excited during the NCAA selection show Monday evening once the teams were announced because they know several girls on the other teams and are excited about seeing them in person for the first time this season.

"There's nothing better than bringing all the conferences together and everyone being on the same competitive floor," Duckworth said.

Junior Emily Gaskins said that the energy and passion on the team right now is indescribable from the freshmen all the way up to the seniors.

"It's just our love for the sport is finally there, and it's coming together and it's showing, and we have so much more in us still," Gaskins said. "We did great at SECs, but we’re an even better team than what we showed there, and I think we're just super excited to be home here in Coleman Coliseum and show everyone what we got.”