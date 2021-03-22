Alabama Gymnastics Seeded Seventh in NCAA Championships
The NCAA announced the teams, top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists that will compete in the regionals set for Thursday, April 1 through Saturday, April 3.
The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for the regionals. The committee named the top 16 and seeded them into the bracket. Teams 17 through 36 were then placed geographically at one of four regional sites — meaning nine teams will compete at each region.
The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. The top event specialist at each regional who is not part of an advancing team or all-around competitor will also advance in that event only.
Even though it won the SEC championship, Alabama was seeded No. 7, behind No. 1 Florida, and No. 3 LSU. It has No 2 Oklahoma in the same regional.
Alabama will start on beam during the opening session of the Tuscaloosa Regional
Athens Regional (University of Georgia, host)
Teams:
Florida
Minnesota
Denver
Illinois
*Georgia
Oregon State
Central Michigan
NC State
Western Michigan
All-Around Competitors:
Emily Shepard, NC State
Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina
Payton Murphy, Western Michigan
Individual Event Specialists:
Vault – Anika Dujakovich, Nebraska
Vault – Chloe Negrete, NC State
Uneven Bars – Kynsee Robey, Nebraska
Uneven Bars – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska
Uneven Bars – Katelyn Cox, NC State
Uneven Bars – Meredith Robinson, NC State
Balance Beam – Kynsee Roby, Nebraska
Balance Beam – Kaitlyn Higgins, Nebraska
Balance Beam – Kathryn Thaler, Nebraska
Balance Beam – Chloe Negrete, NC State
Floor Exercise – Chloe Negrete, NC State
Floor Exercise – Kylie Piringer, Nebraska
Floor Exercise – Isabel Goyco, Texas Woman’s
Morgantown Regional (West Virginia University, host)
Teams:
Michigan
California
Brigham Young
UCLA
Ohio State
Towson
Kent State
Penn State
*West Virginia
All-Around Competitors:
Cassidy Rushlow, Penn State
Hannah Joyner, Rutgers
Belle Huang, Rutgers
Individual Event Specialists:
Vault – Courtney Mitchell, Lindenwood
Vault – Aleah Leman, Lindenwood
Vault – Kyndall Baze, Lindenwood
Vault – Kylie Gorgenyi. New Hampshire
Uneven Bars – Ava Verdeflor, Penn State
Uneven Bars – Alissa Bonsall, Penn State
Uneven Bars – Katrina Coca, Pittsburgh
Uneven Bars – Katie Chamberlain, Pittsburgh
Uneven Bars – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire
Balance Beam – Hailey Lui, New Hampshire
Balance Beam – Robyn Kelley, New Hampshire
Balance Beam – Alyssa Worthington, New Hampshire
Balance Beam – Lauren Beckwith, Pittsburgh
Floor Exercise – Robyn Kelly, New Hampshire
Floor Exercise –Melissa Astarita, Penn State
Floor Exercise – Kendra Combs, West Virginia
Floor Exercise – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia
Floor Exercise – Kiana Lewis, West Virginia
Click here for the Morgantown Regional competition rotation order
Salt Lake City Regional (University of Utah, host)
Teams:
LSU
*Utah
Arizona Sate
Kentucky
Boise State
Southern Utah
Utah State
Temple
Arizona
All-Around Competitors:
Ariana Castrence, Temple
Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, Washington
Tara Kofmehl, Northern Illinois
Individual Event Specialists:
Vault – Geneva Thompson, Washington
Vault – Deja Chambliss, George Washington
Vault – Allie Smith, Washington
Vault – Julianna Roland, Temple
Vault – Malia Hargrove, Arizona
Vault – Amara Cunningham, Washington
Uneven Bars – Natalie Hamp, Northern Illinois
Uneven Bars – Geneva Thompson, Washington
Uneven Bars – Alexandra Fochler, Bowling Green
Balance Beam – Jessica Castles, Arizona
Balance Beam – Sirena Linton, Arizona
Balance Beam – Zoie Schroeder, Northern Illinois
Balance Beam – Anna Kaziska, Southeast Missouri State
Floor Exercise – Amara Cunningham, Washington
Floor Exercise – Faith Leary, Temple
Floor Exercise – Anna Kaziska, Southeast Missouri State
Floor Exercise – Julianna Roland, Temple
Floor Exercise – Malia Hargrove, Arizona
Tuscaloosa Regional (University of Alabama, host)
Teams:
Oklahoma
*Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Iowa
Iowa State
Missouri
Eastern Michigan
Maryland
All-Around Competitors:
Audrey Barber, Maryland
Angelica Labat, Illinois State
Hadyn Crossen, Eastern Michigan
Individual Event Specialists:
Vault – Alexis Rubio, Maryland
Vault – Reese McClure, Maryland
Vault – Victoria Henry, Ball State
Vault – Collea Burgess, Maryland
Uneven Bars – Cortney Bezold, Eastern Michigan
Uneven Bars – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan
Uneven Bars – Grace Evans, Ball State
Uneven Bars – Megan Teter, Ball State
Balance Beam – Caitlin Satler, Eastern Michigan
Balance Beam – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan
Balance Beam – Reese McClure, Maryland
Balance Beam – Shannon Gregory, Eastern Michigan
Floor Exercise – Cameron Topp, Illinois State
Floor Exercise – Claudia Goyco, Ball State
Floor Exercise – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan
