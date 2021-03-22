Alabama Gymnastics Seeded Seventh in NCAA Championships

The NCAA announced the teams, top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists that will compete in the regionals set for Thursday, April 1 through Saturday, April 3.

The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for the regionals. The committee named the top 16 and seeded them into the bracket. Teams 17 through 36 were then placed geographically at one of four regional sites — meaning nine teams will compete at each region.

The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. The top event specialist at each regional who is not part of an advancing team or all-around competitor will also advance in that event only.

Even though it won the SEC championship, Alabama was seeded No. 7, behind No. 1 Florida, and No. 3 LSU. It has No 2 Oklahoma in the same regional.

Alabama will start on beam during the opening session of the Tuscaloosa Regional

Athens Regional (University of Georgia, host)

Teams:

Florida

Minnesota

Denver

Illinois

*Georgia

Oregon State

Central Michigan

NC State

Western Michigan

All-Around Competitors:

Emily Shepard, NC State

Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina

Payton Murphy, Western Michigan

Individual Event Specialists:

Vault – Anika Dujakovich, Nebraska

Vault – Chloe Negrete, NC State

Uneven Bars – Kynsee Robey, Nebraska

Uneven Bars – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska

Uneven Bars – Katelyn Cox, NC State

Uneven Bars – Meredith Robinson, NC State

Balance Beam – Kynsee Roby, Nebraska

Balance Beam – Kaitlyn Higgins, Nebraska

Balance Beam – Kathryn Thaler, Nebraska

Balance Beam – Chloe Negrete, NC State

Floor Exercise – Chloe Negrete, NC State

Floor Exercise – Kylie Piringer, Nebraska

Floor Exercise – Isabel Goyco, Texas Woman’s

Morgantown Regional (West Virginia University, host)

Teams:

Michigan

California

Brigham Young

UCLA

Ohio State

Towson

Kent State

Penn State

*West Virginia

All-Around Competitors:

Cassidy Rushlow, Penn State

Hannah Joyner, Rutgers

Belle Huang, Rutgers

Individual Event Specialists:

Vault – Courtney Mitchell, Lindenwood

Vault – Aleah Leman, Lindenwood

Vault – Kyndall Baze, Lindenwood

Vault – Kylie Gorgenyi. New Hampshire

Uneven Bars – Ava Verdeflor, Penn State

Uneven Bars – Alissa Bonsall, Penn State

Uneven Bars – Katrina Coca, Pittsburgh

Uneven Bars – Katie Chamberlain, Pittsburgh

Uneven Bars – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire

Balance Beam – Hailey Lui, New Hampshire

Balance Beam – Robyn Kelley, New Hampshire

Balance Beam – Alyssa Worthington, New Hampshire

Balance Beam – Lauren Beckwith, Pittsburgh

Floor Exercise – Robyn Kelly, New Hampshire

Floor Exercise –Melissa Astarita, Penn State

Floor Exercise – Kendra Combs, West Virginia

Floor Exercise – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia

Floor Exercise – Kiana Lewis, West Virginia

Salt Lake City Regional (University of Utah, host)

Teams:

LSU

*Utah

Arizona Sate

Kentucky

Boise State

Southern Utah

Utah State

Temple

Arizona

All-Around Competitors:

Ariana Castrence, Temple

Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, Washington

Tara Kofmehl, Northern Illinois

Individual Event Specialists:

Vault – Geneva Thompson, Washington

Vault – Deja Chambliss, George Washington

Vault – Allie Smith, Washington

Vault – Julianna Roland, Temple

Vault – Malia Hargrove, Arizona

Vault – Amara Cunningham, Washington

Uneven Bars – Natalie Hamp, Northern Illinois

Uneven Bars – Geneva Thompson, Washington

Uneven Bars – Alexandra Fochler, Bowling Green

Balance Beam – Jessica Castles, Arizona

Balance Beam – Sirena Linton, Arizona

Balance Beam – Zoie Schroeder, Northern Illinois

Balance Beam – Anna Kaziska, Southeast Missouri State

Floor Exercise – Amara Cunningham, Washington

Floor Exercise – Faith Leary, Temple

Floor Exercise – Anna Kaziska, Southeast Missouri State

Floor Exercise – Julianna Roland, Temple

Floor Exercise – Malia Hargrove, Arizona

Tuscaloosa Regional (University of Alabama, host)

Teams:

Oklahoma

*Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Iowa

Iowa State

Missouri

Eastern Michigan

Maryland

All-Around Competitors:

Audrey Barber, Maryland

Angelica Labat, Illinois State

Hadyn Crossen, Eastern Michigan

Individual Event Specialists:

Vault – Alexis Rubio, Maryland

Vault – Reese McClure, Maryland

Vault – Victoria Henry, Ball State

Vault – Collea Burgess, Maryland

Uneven Bars – Cortney Bezold, Eastern Michigan

Uneven Bars – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan

Uneven Bars – Grace Evans, Ball State

Uneven Bars – Megan Teter, Ball State

Balance Beam – Caitlin Satler, Eastern Michigan

Balance Beam – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan

Balance Beam – Reese McClure, Maryland

Balance Beam – Shannon Gregory, Eastern Michigan

Floor Exercise – Cameron Topp, Illinois State

Floor Exercise – Claudia Goyco, Ball State

Floor Exercise – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan

