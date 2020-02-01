The Alabama gymnastics team snagged its first meet win of the season against No. 6 LSU on Friday night, 196.775-196.425.

In the process, the Crimson Tide snapped a streak of 10 straight losses to the Tigers, including postseason meetings. It was also Alabama's first win at LSU since 2013.

The No. 7 Crimson Tide outscored the Tigers on vault, uneven bars and floor.

Freshmen Makarri Doggette and Luisa Blanco both had big nights. Doggette went 9.875 on the uneven bars as well as nailing a career-best 9.950 on floor exercise. Blanco landed a 9.900 on the balance beam to help close out the meet.

“Tonight was absolutely a 100% team effort. Our ladies fought event by event and routine by routine within every performance,” Crimson Tide coach Dana Duckworth said in a statement. “They had an opportunity, starting strong and ending with an intensity that will only help us continue to build confidence.

“The environment was intense, and I was really proud of the way we stayed in the ‘Bama bubble’ and focused on what we needed to do to close out this meet. This was a great step for us to finish like this under pressure on balance beam. The best part is we still have so much room for improvement and our ladies know it and are determined to put in the work to continue to build the character of this team.”

Junior Lexi Graber grabbed her season-best 39.475 in the all-around, including her 9.900 on floor and 9.875 on the balance beam.

Senior Maddie Desch posted a 9.875 on floor exercise, which places her with four-consecutive floor exercises of 9.850 or better.

Alabama started the meet off on the uneven bars, totaling a 49.300 for an early lead. Senior Shea Mahoney, Graber and Doggette all posted 9.875.

The Crimson Tide continued onto the vault, finishing the rotation with a 49.025. Mahoney led the Tide with a routine best of 9.850.

Alabama matched its season high on the floor after Doggette's 9.950. Graber followed with a 9.900 which finished the Crimson Tide with a 49.325.

The last routine, beam, was keyed by Blanco. Graber followed with a 9.875 that pushed Alabama to total 49.125.

Alabama takes on No. 20 Missouri as the team competed inside Coleman Coliseum on Friday, February 7. The annual Power of Pink meet is set to start at 7:15 p.m. CT.