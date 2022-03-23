Skip to main content

Alabama Gymnastics Lands Four on All-SEC Teams

Three gymnasts were named to the All-SEC team while Lilly Hudson earned SEC All-Freshman team honors.

After a big showing at the SEC Championships, four Alabama gymnasts earned honors from the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday. 

For the second year in a row Shania Adams, Luisa Blanco and Makarri Doggette were named to the All-SEC team. Lilly Hudson, the three time SEC Freshman of the Week, was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

All four gymnasts were part of the Crimson Tide bars lineup that posted a school record tying 49.675 at SECs. Adams, Blanco and Doggette scored 9.95s while Hudson added a 9.9. Hudson also scored a 9.9 on vault and placed fourth in the individual all around competition with a 39.525. 

Alabama's 197.825 at SECs was enough to earn second place at the meet and bump up the team's National Qualifying Score to fifth overall in the country heading into the NCAA Tournament. 

The Crimson Tide will compete at the Seattle regional beginning March 31, where two teams will advance to compete at the national championship meet in Fort Worth, Texas April 14-16. 

Shania Adams and Makarri Doggette

Makarri Doggette and Shania Adams tied for 2nd on bars

Lilly Hudson

Lilly Hudson

Luisa Blanco

Luisa Blanco at SECs

Kristy Curry at LSU
